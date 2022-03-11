6 sleek and stunning modern Houston homes open doors for in-person tour

Heads up, design and architecture fans: The Modern Architecture + Design Society Modern Home Tour is back. This in-person, self-guided event allows guests entry to six Bayou City homes that showcase stunning architecture and design elements. The event takes place Saturday, March 19 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Those interested, take note: tickets sales are limited, making this a hot item on the spring event calendar.

In a change-up from years past, the event, presented by BEC Engineers and Consultants, is not publishing individual home addresses. Those will be available to ticket buyers 48 hours before the day of the event. Here's what guests can look forward to:

A studioMET Architects-designed home that's a multi-level marvel of sleek design and use of space in Braeswood Place .

. A Hollenback Architects home, also in Braeswood Place , that incorporates elegance with modern touches.

, that incorporates elegance with modern touches. A River Oaks home that's a collaboration between Gary R. Chandler Architecture and Paula Fyhr Designs with resort-style outdoor spaces and a newly designed great room.

home that's a collaboration between Gary R. Chandler Architecture and Paula Fyhr Designs with resort-style outdoor spaces and a newly designed great room. A pair of Garden Oaks/Oak Forest homes by Echo Custom Homes that blend classic beauty with modern flair.

homes by Echo Custom Homes that blend classic beauty with modern flair. A brand-new Galleria home designed by LEAM Design +Build with a dramatic corner of windows and exquisite details.

Entries at each home will be controlled to prevent overcrowding, one of several safety measures put in place due to the ongoing pandemic. In addition, mask requirements will be at the discretion of each home owner. Children under 10 are not allowed to enter.

Those who really want to geek out on design should be sure to check out the virtual pre-tour events, only available to ticketholders. That's where architects, builders, and interior designers will offer insight on their work, and share details about each home.

General admission tickets that allow entry to all six homes are $40 for adults and $18 for children ages 10 through 17.