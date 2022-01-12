Handsome HGTV hunk headlines huge Houston Home + Garden show

Spring is around the corner and a new year is here, meaning myriad Houstonians are ready for a major home refresh. Perfect timing, then, for the return of the Houston Home + Garden Show, which will set up shop at NRG Center from Friday February 4 through Sunday February 6.

This year’s mecca for DIYers, interior designers, gardening aficionados, style-makers, and even pet owners will feature celebrity guests Ty Pennington (television host, designer, carpenter, and author) and Chet Garner, the PBS Host of The Day Tripper. Expect those hosts, plus countless home-related products and services, industry experts, unique feature displays, booths, and more.

Pet owners can enjoy “PETopia,” featuring products for fur babies and even some dog fashion shows on Friday and Saturday night. The program is supported by Houston Pets Alive and Houston Humane Society.

In appreciation to those who go the extra mile, Saturday, February 5, will be dubbed “Heroes Day.” Here all active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers will receive free admission with proof of identification. Meanwhile, Sunday, February 6, is “Teachers Day,” where all school staff members and teachers will receive free admission with proof of identification, per an announcement.

Tickets are $10 per adult or $8 per adult if purchased online. Kids 12 and under can enter for free, and a senior discount is available if buying tickets at the box office and with proof of ID. Tickets can be purchased on the website or on-site at NRG Center.

For some added value and fun, visitors can enter the “Sweet Space Sweepstakes” for their chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

For a full schedule, tickets, and contest information, visit the Houston Home + Garden Show website.