WHERE TO SHOP
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 stores for fall fashion finds
Labor Day has come and gone, making it an ideal time to make room for the latest fall fashions. Designers everywhere, including local, international, and celebrated luxury icons, are unveiling their must-haves for the season.
We've rounded up everything from in-store appearances to exclusive sales and fashionable fêtes to make shopping in September easy and effortless.
Elizabeth Anthony
Elizabeth Anthony has many exciting events to kick off the fall season, including designer appearances from Jenny Packham and Edeline Lee. The Uptown Park boutique is also partnering with Houstonian Katy Briscoe to showcase her Fine Jewelry Collection. Details on trunk shows and appearances are available here.
French Cuff
Houston boutique French Cuff is hosting a fall fashion show with Mutiny Wine Room on September 12, benefiting Ronald McDonald House. The stylish afternoon for a cause will feature a curated wine flight paired with an elevated lunch prepared by executive chef Eduardo Alcayaga. The fashion show will feature diverse looks, from ready-to-wear to event-ready clothing. Tickets and more information are available here.
Gorjana
Charms are trending, and jewelry brand Gorjana is releasing several fun and playful charms that are perfect for its best-selling Parker Necklace. All styles will be available at Gorjana's three Houston locations: Rice Village, Heights Mercantile, and Montrose Collective.
Jimmy Choo
Luxury fashion house Jimmy Choo has chosen Winona Ryder as the face of its Fall 2024 Collection. Available at the Galleria, the collection is a nod to the "pared-back" style of the 1990s, as embodied by Winona, who will be starring in the buzzy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
Indochino
Canadian brand Indochino just dropped its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, inspired by the romantic architecture of Antwerp, Belgium. The brand is celebrated for bringing its made-to-measure tailoring and fit process to a mainstream audience at off-the-rack prices.
Juan De Dios
Columbian brand Juan De Dios will be popping up at City Boots in Autry Park from September 10-12. Worn by Meghan Markle on her recent visit to Colombia, the brand showcases the natural beauty of Latin America through its carefully crafted prints and unique color combinations, which allow for seamless mixing and matching season after season.
Kitsch
Beloved hair accessory brand Kitsch is bringing its sustainable and stylish solutions to even more beauty enthusiasts in Texas. For the first time, the brand's featured products are now at H-E-B and include satin ultra petite scrunchies, recycled plastic shape assorted claw clips, recycled plastic creaseless clips, and more.
Lucchese Bootmaker
The iconic Texas-made brand is the official boot of the Dallas Cowboys, and in honor of their partnership, Lucchese just dropped a dedicated Dallas Cowboys boot collection and the brand's first-ever children's boot, The Little Gina. The Lucchese x Dallas Cowboys collection will retail for between $545 and $995 for adult styles and is available for pre-sale online and on display at select Lucchese locations.
Makeup by Mari
Houston makeup artist Maricella Metzler is debuting her latest makeup collection at Premier Aesthetics on September 5 from 6 to 8:30 pm. Guests can preview Makeup by Mari's latest colors on models, enjoy light bites, cocktails, and aesthetic services from Anna Duong.
Simply Shady
Don't want to wear sunscreen because of the white cast? Houston-based DEI aesthetician Simone Hopes, MSHS PA-C, recently created Simply Shady to solve that problem. The sunscreen, created by a "woman of color for people of all colors," is available in four easy-to-blend shades that protect, calm, and correct skin.
Studs
Rice Village's ear-piercing haven, Studs, is offering students a back-to-school refresh. With a student ID, customers will receive 10 percent off any piercing service and earrings.
Susana Vega Jewelry
Houston artist Susana Vega, best known for her beaded baubles, recently launched a new addition to her line. Available until September 22, customers can snag one of her limited edition purse charms. In cute designs including strawberries, avocados, bananas, and cherries, they are the perfect addition to any handbag.