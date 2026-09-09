COWBOY COUTURE
5 Texas boot brands stepping up with stylish new looks for fall 2026
Fall in Texas means football, tailgates, and obviously a very good excuse to buy another pair of boots. This season, the boot scene is kicking things up with new takes on Western classics. From City Boots’ autumn-ready suede to Miron Crosby’s high-fashion silhouettes, Texas boot brands are giving traditional cowboy style a fashionable refresh.
Whether the destination is a football game, a night out on the town, or just the chance to wear a favorite pair of jeans, these new styles are a great reason to step into something a little more interesting.
City Boots
Bootmaker Lizzy Bentley has plenty to celebrate these days. Not only is the City Boots founder still smiling on the heels of her recent engagement, but she has also been creating a bevy of new boot styles perfect for fall. The latest drop is the Suede Collection, featuring the Houston Boot and the ultra-comfortable 24/7 Ankle Boot in rich autumn-ready hues.
One of the brand's biggest hits recently got a color refresh. The best-selling Evil Eye Boot returns in two new colorways: saddle and bone. Each is handcrafted with the same details that made the classic navy version a fan favorite.
And then there is a little purple pride with the City Boots Purple Collection. It might be a nod to Bentley's fiancé, a baseball coach at TCU, but the Fort Worth showroom exclusive is a stylish home run all on its own. Three of the brand's best-selling styles, the Heart Boot, the Amarillo Boot, and the Evil Eye Boot are now available in the bold new purple color.
City Boots’ latest styles bring fall-ready suede, bold color, and fresh takes on three fan-favorite silhouettes.Photo by Emily Jolliff
Fraulein Boot Company
Founders Margaret Walker and Sarah Caruth may be University of Texas grads, but the pair knew they needed to add some maroon to their collection of stylish handmade boots. The sisters are kicking off football season with the new Wine Gameday Boot made with rich wine-colored leather, cream shafts, wine stitching, and gold piping. Available at The Hat Store and Jen Collection, the boots are perfect for tailgates, swaying to the Aggie War Hymn, and cheering on the home team.
Fraulein Boot Company kicks off football season in wine-colored leather, cream shafts, and a touch of gold.Photo courtesy of Fraulein Boot Company
Lucchese Bootmaker
Both founded in 1883, Lucchese and The University of Texas Athletics Department are teaming up once more for a game day collection of men's and women's boots and accessories. Available both online and in-store, the lineup includes three men's and three women's styles, each featuring burnt orange details.
The newest addition to the collection is the Varsity boot, made by hand in Texas with a cognac nile crocodile belly vamp and parch wheat goat quarters. A vintage San Antonio inlay pattern, crocodile-overlay pull straps, and UT-approved logo and color give the boot a Longhorn twist. The collection also includes the Bevo, the Priscilla, and Tilly.
Lucchese is also celebrating its third year as the Official Bootmaker of the Dallas Cowboys with its latest iteration of the Dallas Cowboys Collection. New for this season is the Champion, made with suede belly caiman and parched wheat goat, featuring contrasting textures, a dark mahogany stacked leather heel, and understated detailing.
Lucchese puts a Longhorn spin on game-day dressing with handcrafted boots in classic burnt orange.Photo courtesy of Lucchese Bootmaker
Miron Crosby
Texas natives Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means built Miron Crosby's huge following by giving the classic cowboy boot a high-fashion makeover. Their boots feature fun colors, intricate embroidery, and stunning designs that are just as chic for a fun night out as they are at a tailgate. Available at its River Oaks boutique, the brand's latest arrival, the Kate Linen, is inspired by the sisters' love of vintage Western boots. The boot features an extra-tall silhouette designed to flatter and is made from linen kidskin and finished with cuoio palm leaves accented by metallic gold stems.
Miron Crosby takes the cowboy boot to high-fashion territory with the extra-tall Kate Linen and metallic gold details.Photo courtesy of Miron Crosby
Partlow
Founded by Dallas-based Kasey Lemkin and her sister Lawren Sample, luxury boot brand Partlow is built on their decades-long careers in the fashion industry, dressing celebrities including Anne Hathaway and Christina Hendricks.
The duo recently debuted their latest Fall/Winter collection, which puts a luxe spin on Western style with handcrafted Italian leather boots, leather belts, and its first-ever boot jewelry. The newest collection features the burnt-orange suede Forest boot, lined in extra-soft, warm shearling. It is available online or at Tootsies and Neiman Marcus.
Partlow gives Western style a luxe makeover with Italian leather, cozy shearling, and plenty of fall-ready polish.Photo courtesy of Partlow