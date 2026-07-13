TEXAS THREADS
Shiner and Texas Standard brew up a limited-edition new collab for men
The new Texas Standard x Shiner collection just dropped, and it is way more than a famous beer logo slapped on a t-shirt. The two Texas brands — one a clothing company known for its made-in-Texas products and an iconic Texas brewery — teamed up to create a limited-edition line inspired by the Lone Star State's unique lifestyle. This capsule collection was designed to fit in everywhere from dance halls and fishing trips to sports games and happy hours.
Shiner has been brewing beer in Texas for more than a century, and this partnership was a great way to celebrate its heritage beyond what’s in the bottle. For Texas Standard, known for modernizing Texas staples with performance fabrics, it was a chance to collaborate with one of the state's most recognizable brands.
"Shiner and Texas Standard already speak the same Texan language, so everything about the collection is authentic, not forced," Joshua Brito, vice president of marketing and direct at Texas Standard, tells CultureMap. "We leaned on the iconic marks and imagery Shiner's built over 100-plus years, then layered in the same authentic Texas details that run through everything we make. One of our goals was to avoid a flat logo lockup merch drop. Every piece needed to be something someone's proud to wear, carrying what Shiner, Texas Standard, and Texas stand for."
Inspired by more than a century of Shiner brewing tradition, the collaboration celebrates Texas heritage with apparel designed for everything from brewery patios to dance halls.Photo courtesy of Texas Standard and Shiner
That attention to detail shows throughout the collection, which features graphic tees, a baseball cap, pearl snap shirts, and a reimagined version of Texas Standard's bestselling Guayabera Libre. Rather than oversized logos or novelty graphics, Shiner and Texas Standard focused on design details.
The Guayabera Libre features breathable, moisture-wicking fabric with UPF 40. It includes hidden pockets, mesh venting, and a water-resistant finish. This technical fishing shirt, styled as a Texas classic, was made for both hanging out on a boat and at a backyard barbecue.
While the Guayabera Libre shirt might steal the spotlight, it isn’t the only standout. The Traditions Polo in Shiner Gold features hand-drawn illustrations inspired by Texas culture and Shiner's 100-plus-year history. The Western Traditions Polo incorporates pearl snaps and classic yoke styling with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, a signature of the Texas Standard.
"We started with pieces that we already know resonate with our shared audience," said Brito. "The Guayabera Libre and pearl snap shirts we're known for include moisture-wicking, breathable fabric from the start, not added on. From there, the Texas flair came easy."
The collection was designed as a standalone release and is expected to remain online through September on Shiner and Texas Standard’s websites.