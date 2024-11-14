HAUTE HOUSTON
High fashion label Sachin & Babi makes rare Houston appearance
Having dressed the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama, Mindy Kaling, and Octavia Spencer, high fashion label Sachin & Babiis known for its attention to embellishment, color, and silhouette. Ahead of the sold-out Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, where the New York-based brand will be headlining with ready-to-wear looks from their fall collection, Sachin Ahluwalia, one-half of the high fashion duo is making a rare in-person appearance in the Bayou City.
"We are thrilled to see what Sachin & Babi will bring to our Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon," Angie Lane, Houston Ballet's chief development officer, tells CultureMap. "Saks Fifth Avenue has been an invaluable partner over the years, consistently creating an engaging and dynamic show for Nutcracker Market luncheon guests."
The brand, which has a large customer base in Texas, has its sights set on more permanent digs and retail expansion in the Lone Star State.
"In Texas, fashion is embraced in the truest sense. There's a celebratory spirit and full-of-life energy that aligns with our brand ethos," said Ahluwalia. "Our goal in everything we create is to celebrate the women who inspire us and remind us why we do what we do. I have always believed that the most important component of a woman's wardrobe is her smile, and Houston has that joyfulness so ingrained in its culture."
We sat down with Sachin Ahluwalia to discuss the brand's fall collection and what we can look forward to from the label in 2025.
CultureMap: How would you describe your fall collection?
Sachin Ahluwalia: Each season, we're inspired by the nature surrounding us, but this fall, we were particularly struck by the captivating beauty of botanical flowers. We referenced some of our favorite photographers who have captured striking macro shots of oversized blooms, and from this, we focused on the romantic allure of a 'White Rose in Moonlight.' While we often envision roses bathed in sunlight, a rose is equally enchanting beneath the moon's glow. There's a subtle message there — a reminder that beauty can thrive even in the quiet of night.
CultureMap: What colors and fabrics are you leaning towards for fall and winter?
SA: This fall, we focused on deep floral contrasts on luxurious viscose chiffon, faille, and Mikado. As fall also welcomes the return to the social calendar and gala season, we emphasized intricate beading and embroidery, creating unique, wearable pieces that make her feel her best for all the celebrations ahead.
CultureMap: When you create a collection, who are you designing for?
SA: For the past decade, Sachin & Babi has been redefining what it means to dress for life's most memorable moments. We design to a level of sophistication rather than any particular demographic. Aiming to offer more than just a garment, we want to give our customers a transformative experience that celebrates each person's unique style and story. We dress her for her most special occasions because she deserves to feel extraordinary without compromise.
CultureMap: What has been inspiring you for your 2025 collections?
SA: We are inspired by the incredible women in our country. She continues to marvel and inspire us with her confidence, elegance, and beauty. We're committed to helping her feel her most beautiful for all of her special moments, big and small.
CultureMap: Do you think you will ever move away from your east-meets-west aesthetic?
SA: It's hard to divorce ourselves from our natural inclinations and DNA. Babi and I spent our first 20 years in India, but we've spent the last 30 years building our home in New York City. We embrace our natural propensity for color, craftsmanship, and embroidery from India and marry it to the lifestyle of the women we know and adore in the US. Our goal is to converge traditional Indian techniques with a modern sensibility to create ready-to-wear that feels made for you.