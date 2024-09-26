DIAMOND DAZE
Buzzy New York-based custom jeweler dazzles with new Houston boutique
A New York-based fine jewelry store recently opened its first location in Texas at the Galleria. Ring Concierge's Houston store adds to the company's retail expansion outside the Big Apple, joining a new outpost in Los Angeles and a store in Florida that will open later this year.
Ring Concierge is known for its bespoke engagement rings and fine jewelry, which feature everything from solid gold to natural diamonds and gemstones. Although most of thebrand's revenue comes from online purchases, its first two brick-and-mortar stores in New York City were hugely successful, and founder and CEO Nicole Wegman is confident Ring Concierge will connect with Houston shoppers.
"It's apparent there's an appetite for shopping for fine jewelry in person," Wegman tells CultureMap. "We're excited to introduce our unique in-store brand experience to the Houston community. Our goal is to build genuine connections through personalized in-store experiences that reflect our concierge approach to fine jewelry."
Founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, Nicole Wegman Photo courtesy of Nicole Wegman
Wegman started Ring Concierge after searching for an engagement ring with her now-husband in New York City. She realized there was a massive gap in the market and quit her job in the fashion industry, starting her jewelry brand in 2013. According to an interview with National Jeweler, Wegman's goal was to "disrupt the industry and allow the end user, the woman, to feel represented and heard."
Eleven years later, Wegman has seen tremendous growth and is ready to "share the same in-person retail experience with additional markets where the brand has a large customer and community presence."
The Houston boutique is modeled after Ring Concierge's New York City storefronts, offering a full lineup of fine jewelry and customizable engagement rings. Customers can also work with the team to select pieces that fit their unique style preferences and build their fine jewelry stack. Jewelry fans can get their hands on the brand's best-selling and most versatile pieces, including the Mini Diamond Tennis Bracelet, Jumbo Diamond Huggies, and Open Diamond Wrap Rings.
"For opening weekend, we're excited to engage with the community through giveaways and in-line activities and tap into local influencers to help spread the word," said Wegman. "We're excited to allow longtime followers to finally shop with us in person, build trust with new customers, and make Ring Concierge a go-to destination for engagement rings and fine jewelry."
----
Ring Concierge, Galleria; Level 1, near Forever 21