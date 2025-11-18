POSH PICKS
Irish retailer Primark brings discount clothing to first Houston store
European import Primark is finally landing in the Houston area. Shoppers will be able to score budget-friendly finds at Katy Mills Mall when the fast-fashion giant, known for leaning into trend-forward clothing, opens its doors on Thursday, November 20.
The brand started in Dublin in 1969 under the name Penney's before switching to Primark to avoid competition with U.S. heavyweight J.C. Penny's as it expanded outside Ireland. Today, it operates in 11 countries with 470 stores worldwide, including over 175 in the United Kingdom. Its largest outpost in Birmingham is a massive 161,000 square feet covering five floors.
While the store can't compete with the U.K. version's size, coming in at 30,000 square feet, the prices more than make up for it. Shoppers can expect women's denim starting at $12, men's t-shirts at $5, and kids' sweatshirts at $8. For about the price of a family meal at the food court, shoppers can pull together looks for the whole crew. In terms of quality, price, and style, its biggest competitors are H&M and Zara.
Shoppers will line up at Katy Mills Mall as Primark opens its first Houston area store on November 20.Photo courtesy of Primark/Instagram
The Katy opening is Primark's third Texas location, following McAllen and El Paso, and is part of the company's expansion across the United States. New stores are rolling out in Illinois and in Grapevine next month. In a statement, Primark U.S. President Kevin Tulip said, "These vibrant retail destinations in Texas reflect the incredible demand we're seeing across the country for affordability without sacrifice. As we continue to grow, we remain laser-focused on delivering unbeatable value and fashion that fits every family's lifestyle."
To celebrate the grand opening, Primark will offer a weekend of fun, family-friendly activities, including live music, giveaways, and delicious treats for early-bird arrivals. Shoppers will find a full mix of women's and men's fashion, kids' clothing, accessories, homeware, and beauty once the doors open at Katy Mills on November 20.