summer shopping spree
2 trendy Houston shopping destinations welcome 6 exciting new stores
Summer just got exciting again thanks to several new shopping opportunities in River Oaks District and the Galleria. Whether you are a keeping-up-with-the-trends kind of shopper or just a casual browser, the latest offerings cater to a wide variety of tastes. From luxury handbags and custom-made suits to skull rings and trendy basics, here are the newest standouts of the season.
Brioni
The Italian brand Brioni, known for their exquisite custom-made men's clothing, wants Houstonians to feel at home in their much-anticipated boutique. The shop in River Oaks District references the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park in its wall art and rug. Both graphic elements were designed by Manifattura Italiana Tappeti Artistici in Rome. Shoppers will find ready-to-wear clothing and accessories along with their bespoke tailoring services.
Evereve
Evereve recently opened in the Galleria. The boutique features a curated collection of popular contemporary brands, including Citizens of Humanity, Paige, Michael Stars, Faherty, and Evereve's own best-selling label.
Khaadi
Pakistani fashion brand Khaadi has been expanding into the United States, with new stores opening near Washington D.C. and Houston's first Khaadi outpost in the Galleria. The brand features vibrant colors and intricate craftsmanship.
Loewe
Spanish luxury brand Loewe has been having a moment on social media lately, and now fashionistas can visit Houston's first Loewe boutique in River Oaks District. The outpost features a full offering of women's ready-to-wear bags, shoes, accessories, leather goods, sunglasses, home decor, and more. The boutique features natural materials, custom-made wool rugs, and pieces from Loewes' art collection following creative director Jonathan Anderson's casa concept.
Nightrider Jewelry
Boasting "defiant luxury," Nightrider Jewelry features sterling silver jewelry made in the United States. Collections include skulls, biker rings, crosses, battle-worn pendants, alternative wedding bands, and luxe editions of their most popular pieces.
Oak + Fort
Oak + Fort offers the perfect combination of luxury and affordability. Now open in the Galleria, near the Galleria Financial Center, customers can find wardrobe essentials, including clothing, accessories, and home decor with a modern aesthetic.