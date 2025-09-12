SELF-CARE SEPTEMBER
4 Houston wellness spas with new treatments for post-summer rejuvenation
September is the perfect time to hit the reset button. Summer sun, travel, and long days can leave both the body and mind in need of a bit of recovery. Houston's wellness spots are stepping up with fresh ways to recharge.
From oxygen-boosting facials and infrared yoga flows to float cabins, cold plunges, and seasonal spa treatments, these self-care experiences are a great way to shake up any self-care routine. Here's where to unwind, restore, and step into fall feeling renewed.
Biologique Recherche
The newest luxury skincare experience has landed in Houston, and Biologique Recherche in River Oaks District is the only spot in Texas to offer it. The VIP 02 facial is designed to optimize cellular oxygenation, boosting skin metabolism while restoring hydration, radiance, and texture. Rather than adding oxygen, the treatment helps the skin make better use of what's already there. With the goal of changing the skin from within, the relaxing facial begins with a dry massage, focusing on drainage and anti-aging benefits.
"It is perfect for bringing back your natural glow, especially after the summer months when skin can be dull or dry from frequent sun exposure," says Ludivine Chaoui, senior esthetician at Biologique Recherche.
Biologique Recherche is the only place in Texas to offer the VIP 02 facial.Photo courtesy of Biologique Recherche
Altered States Wellness
Texas-based Altered States Wellness is now open in Vintage Park with a lineup that includes float therapy, red light therapy, infrared sauna, cold plunge, PEMF therapy, and compression boots. The standout here is the float experience. Instead of a pod, the themed float cabins give guests enough space to stand upright.
The studio also offers the Lab, a recovery zone with PEMF mats and compression therapy designed to support circulation, ease inflammation, and encourage deep cellular recovery. Each room offers a Vitamin C shower for a finishing boost.
Guests can recharge in the Lab at Altered States Wellness with PEMF and compression therapy.Photo courtesy of Altered States Wellness
Obsidian Flow Yoga
The Heights has a new addition with Obsidian Flow Yoga, a Tumlum-inspired studio showcasing art from international artists. Classes are available for all experience levels, from beginner-friendly flows to sessions for experienced yogis. Heated classes use infrared panels that create a dry heat shown to shed up to 20 percent more toxins and metals from the body, while also reducing bacteria often found in HVAC systems. The studio also offers restorative, prenatal, and family yoga, along with a bookable spa-shower experience, onsite cold plunges, and a smoothie bar serving protein-packed organic blends.
Infrared panels at Obsidian Flow Yoga create a dry heat during classes.Photo courtesy of Obsidian Flow Yoga
Thompson Spa
Located inside the Thompson Hotel, the spa just debuted its new seasonal collection, The Tailored Touch: Autumn Specials. Treatments include the Pumpkin Enzyme Renewal Facial and the Drift into Light Massage. The facial, also available in an extended version, gently resurfaces and refreshes skin for the season ahead. The massage restores balance through rhythmic movements, aromatherapy, warm compresses, and optional guided breathwork. All services at Thompson Spa can be customized to each client's individual needs.
The spa is also extending its wellness focus beyond treatments with a new retail partnership. Ahead of the holiday season, the spa is now carrying Foreign Fare’s core pieces including the Soft Landings Collection, Jetsetter Jacket, and Zip Away Vest. Founded by Thy Mitchell, of Traveler's Table and Traveler’s Cart, the retail partnership was designed with wellness in mind, offering comfort and style for the modern traveler.
Seasonal treatments at Thompson Spa focus on renewal and balance for fall.Photo courtesy of Thompson Spa