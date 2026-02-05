WHERE TO SHOP IN FEBRUARY
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 spots with fabulous February finds
February in Houston is doing the absolute most, and honestly, we are here for it. Between Valentine's Day gifting, Super Bowl shopping, and Mardi Gras sparkles, this is the month to multitask with retail therapy. Whether you're hunting for something sweet, a statement maker, or shopping for the most important person on the list – yourself, these Houston boutiques and events make it easy to shop and have fun at the same time.
Biscuit
Snuggle up this Valentine's Day with the softest pajamas from Biscuit. Available in kids' and women's sizes, they are the perfect gift to give or receive. The Westheimer boutique offers sweet floral prints for spring, and of course, customized monogramming to finish off the look.
Elizabeth Anthony
February ushers in several exciting events at Elizabeth Anthony. Jason Wu will showcase his Spring 2026 Runway Collection, which aligns with the current Menil exhibit, Robert Rauschenberg: Fabric Works of the 1970s. Jewelry designer Anabela Chan will be in-store to showcase her vivid, lab-grown gemstones. There will also be several trunk shows, including Goshwara Fine Jewelry Collection, Naeem Khan Designer Evening Collection, Melissa Kaye Fine Jewelry Collection, and Judith Leiber Couture.
Cocoerow Fine Jewelry
On February 28, Cocoerow Fine Jewelry will host an evening with Jo Malone at their River Oaks boutique, where customers can explore Cocoerow jewelry alongside curated Jo Malone scents. The first three guests who purchase Cocoerow jewelry during the event will receive a complimentary custom Jo Malone gift set, created exclusively for the evening.
Consuela
Consuela just launched its Resort Collection, which takes its most-loved styles and evolves them into fresh silhouettes, textures, and colors with vacation-inspired details. The lineup includes new takes on the classic tote, crossbody, and on-the-go accessory pouches.
Garden & Gun Rodeo Smoke Show
Gear up for rodeo season in Houston with delicious barbecue and a Western-inspired makers market with vendors including Lucchese, Manready Mercantile, Laura Goodson Art, Christina Greene Jewelry, Topped Hats, Natalie Lindsey Vintage / NAN Collective, and more. The event will be held at Truth BBQ. Tickets and more information are available here.
Golden
In February, Golden added a new lineup of resort inventory, including Oliva by Livro, Perfect White Tee, and Sunny Somewhere. The boutique will also offer fresh deliveries from Pink City Prints and Mirth, as well as nautical inspiration from Frank & Eileen and Frame.
J. Landa Jewelry
J. Landa Jewelry is hosting a Galentine’s party on Saturday, February 7, from 11am to 5pm with ear piercings, Elaine Turner’s clutch collection, champagne, and cupcakes. Macy Siddiqi of Skin Pharm Houston will be on hand for ear piercings which begin at $30 per lobe and $50 per cartilage. Studs are purchased separately and will be included in the boutique's Valentine’s Day promotion.
Kate Spade
The Galleria Kate Spade location will host a Galentine's Day party on February 13, featuring cocktails, snacks, and personalized bag painting with every purchase. Customers can shop for gifts and enjoy complimentary gift wrapping.
Lerant
This Galleria-area boutique is the perfect place to find Valentine's Day treasures. From tableware and vases to picture frames, candles, handbags, and more, Lerant has an expansive inventory of gifts for that special person on your list.
Parker Joe
Houston's only boys' boutique is a one-stop shop for Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras outfits. Customers can find books, toys, stuffed animals, and exclusive clothing and accessories.
River Oaks District
On Tuesday, February 10, explore over 20 boutiques in River Oaks District that will be offering in-store activations from handcrafted cocktails to floral design and a mahjong salon, all in celebration of Style for a Cure. Customers can receive a complimentary twilly at the Style for a Cure Suite, and 20% of all purchases that day will be donated to Greater Houston Breakthrough T1D. A full list of participating stores and activities is available here.
Tecovas
Texas boot brand Tecovas is opening another Houston-area store at Baybrook Mall on February 12. To celebrate the store opening, Tecovas will host events with live music from Paige Lewis on Friday, February 20, and from Charlie McCabe on both Saturday, February 21, and Sunday, February 22. As with all other Tecovas locations, customers can expect personalized boot stamping, boot shines, leather and hat branding, and boot stretching.