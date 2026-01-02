INTENTIONAL INDULGENCE
Focus on wellness with these 6 indulgent Houston spa experiences
The start of the new year is an excellent time for a clean slate, especially after months of nonstop schedules and go-go-go energy. In 2026, many Houstonians are looking for more than just tired resolutions. They are craving resets that actually slow the pace, clear mental fog, and put wellness back at the forefront.
Houston’s spa scene is leaning all the way into wellness-forward experiences that go beyond a typical spa day. From French-inspired hydrotherapy and old-world Moroccan bathing traditions to CBD cocooning, high-tech facials, and better-sleep programs, we've curated the best unique treatments offering a chance to unplug, recharge, and step into the new year feeling refreshed, restored, and ready for whatever 2026 has in store.
Escape Spa
Worth the drive to Cypress, Escape Spa may be the only spot delivering a truly authentic Vichy experience, which uses both pressure and temperature to induce relaxation. Invented in France and part of Escape Spa's hydrotherapy menu, a Pure Vichy treatment takes place under a Vichy shower where warm water steams, exfoliates, and hydrates, leaving skin intensely polished, soft, and fully refreshed. Afterward, the spa’s no-phone policy encourages guests to unplug in the hot tub and tranquility room.
Milk + Honey Spa River Oaks
At this River Oaks mainstay, unwind, rejuvenate, and rediscover inner balance with a Lux CBD Body Wrap. Reset with this full-body service, including body brushing and a Signature Massage with Vital Body CBD cream. Finally, while nestled in a warm cocoon of blankets, enjoy a face and scalp massage with CBD facial oil.
Oasis Moroccan Bath
At one of Houston's only luxury Moroccan spas, clients can indulge in a variety of relaxing services, including the Radiant Refresh, which promises to purify the body and heal the mind. Spa-goers will be covered in Moroccan black olive soap before being treated to a steam-filled exfoliation and a warm-water pour. Next up is a body mask and hair wash. The Radiant Refresh is an ultimate "everything shower" where the only job is to lie back and let the ritual do the work.
The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston
This facial will transport spa-goers from downtown Houston to an English rose-scented garden. This limited-edition Elemis Pro-Glow Rose facial uses advanced, clinically proven formulas and expert lifting massage techniques to improve skin firmness and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Even with one treatment, skin looks deeply hydrated, lifted, and ready for the new year.
The Spa at The Post Oak Hotel
At the Post Oak Hotel’s spa, the Ultimate in Biohacking Rejuvenation Facial begins with a consultation and ends with skin that looks noticeably refreshed, lifted, and glowing. Described as "biohacking for your face," this next-level facial pulls out all the stops where seven non-invasive energy modalities work together to exfoliate, brighten, smooth, tighten, and deeply nourish skin in one luxurious power session. Backed by award-winning cosmeceuticals and cutting-edge technology, results are instant and photo-ready.
Tulum Wellness Spa
The Sleep Club is a 30-day program that's designed for those who treat sleep like the nonnegotiable it should be. The month-long plan includes four signature head massages to help calm the nervous system, a take-home sleep support kit, and a bonus month of unlimited access to the salt room and infrared sauna. The goal of the Sleep Club is deeper rest, better recovery, and long-term vitality.