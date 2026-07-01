SEASONAL SIZZLE
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 can't-miss spots for summer 2026
The summer is definitely heating up, and so is the shopping scene this month. July is packed with store openings, limited-time sales, summer events, and new collections from some of the city's favorite designers and boutiques. Whether it's the perfect pair of boots, stunning jewelry, or an excuse to shop with a cocktail in hand, the retail scene in Houston is worth checking out this month.
Alchemia
Support Houston's fashion scene at the FFF Summer Pop-Up on Thursday, July 10, from 12-5 pm at Alchemia. The afternoon will highlight women-owned businesses and local designers. Shoppers can browse curated summer collections from brands including M+M Couture Designs, The Sister Rack, Tiedy Gals Co., My Knit Ever, and Sparkle & Shine by Lynn while sipping complimentary bubbles and refreshments.
Blue Leaf Houston
Along with settling in to its new location, Blue Leaf has restocked with gifts and fun baubles perfect for summer, including a large inventory of Jellycats; the latest from Mackenzie-Childs and Elsata Ceramics; and kids' clothes for both boys and girls, including Pink Chicken and EMC. The store also carries a large selection of bespoke mahjong tiles.
Houston Premium Outlets
Everyone's favorite Houston-area outlet mall is giving shoppers two more reasons to visit this summer. Popular brands Birkenstock and The North Face are now open, joining the outlet center's always-growing roster of retailers.
Hunter Bell
Houston designer brand Hunter Bell is kicking off summer savings with a sale running now through July 11. Shoppers can save up to 70 percent on select pieces from the Spring 2026 and Resort 2026 collections, making it the perfect time to stock up on the brand's polished styles before they're gone.
J. Landa Jewelry
Jumping on the summer beaded gemstone necklace trend, J. Landa's newest collection includes elevated necklaces featuring natural stones, whimsical shell and fish charms that add color and texture to summer layering.
Lucchese Bootmaker
Season 3 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders has everyone talking. For those who want to feel like a part of the team, Lucchese's Gina boot, inspired by the team's iconic performance boot, will complete any look. Available in-store or online, the boots are a great way to channel the spirit of DCC while still looking stylish in Western fashion.
Mirth
Houston-based brand Mirth is making it easy to refresh a summer wardrobe with its Holiday Weekend Sale, running through July 7. Shoppers can score an extra 20 percent off already marked-down dresses, breezy separates, and the brand's colorful signature prints. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, no code needed.
Primark
Just in time for back-to-school shopping, affordable retailer Primark will be opening its seventh store in Texas at Willowbrook Mall on July 16. The store will be offering essentials at great prices, including women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girls' and boys' sweatshirts at $8. Sports fans can also stock up on their favorite team's merch, including Texans, Cowboys, Rockets, and Spurs items.
River Oaks District
The development's Texas Nights series will feature live music, shopping, and cocktails. Held on Saturdays, July 4, 11, and 18, the event will have performances by Rush Creek, Wes Nickson, and Trent Cade, along with the district's mix of boutiques and restaurants. It's a great excuse to sip, shop, and enjoy a warm Houston summer evening.
SĀMAÁ Diamonds Studio
Houston-based jewelry designer Sugam Khanna recently debuted her newest collection, Le Papillon, at an exclusive event at Upper Kirby cocktail lounge Santé. The collection is inspired by butterflies, and on some of the new rings, the butterfly's wings are designed to flutter with the natural movement of the hand.
South to North
The buzzy boutique that specializes in bringing international brands to the Bayou City has recently welcomed several new brands perfect for Houston summers. Available in-store, the brands include Sirapop, Lanthropy, Sara & Flora, and Salvarea.
Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott's latest collaboration for her Western-inspired line is with Austin-based country band Chaparral. The collection blends Texas ranch culture with elevated modern fashion. The collection includes jewelry, leather bolos, and statement pieces such as beaded bandana necklaces.