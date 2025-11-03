WHERE TO SHOP IN NOVEMBER
Where to shop right now: 14 Houston shops stocking festive finds
The holiday season is coming in hot, and for those who promise year after year to get a head start on shopping, consider this a sign. Houston’s retail scene is absolutely brimming with new store openings, festive pop-ups, and many opportunities to shop before the rush.
From new luxe boutiques at River Oaks District to a Texas debut boot collection in the Heights, Houston is filled with fresh finds for the fall season. Shoppers can snag festive décor at Christmas markets or pick up finds from Houston's best brands. It’s officially time to make that list and start checking it twice.
2nd Street USA
2nd Street USA, a Japanese retailer specializing in second-hand premium and luxury clothing, is now open in Rice Village. The boutique, which buys and sells apparel, boasts a huge selection of styles from vintage to designer and luxury accessories.
Abercrombie & Fitch x Kemo Sabe
Abercrombie & Fitch and Kemo Sabe, the Aspen-based western retailer known for its luxury boots, hats, and western apparel, recently launched a new collaboration. The 12-piece collection, available online and in Abercrombie stores beginning November 6, ranges in price from $50 - $500 and includes genuine leather apparel and accessories, denim jeans and skirts, and jewelry.
Blue Bird Circle
It is the return of The Blue Bird Circle Shop's annual Christmas Market benefiting The Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology at Texas Children's Hospital. On Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 10 am to 3 pm, shoppers can enjoy curated seasonal treasures from jewelry, ornaments, holiday villages, china, nutcrackers, and more.
Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera is now open at River Oaks District, debuting its second location in Texas. The nearly 3,000-square-foot boutique offers the full Carolina Herrera collection, including ready-to-wear and eveningwear, beauty, fragrance, handbags, and eyewear.
Chevignon
Chevignon recently opened its first outlet store in Houston Premium Outlets. The brand was founded in 1979 by Guy Azoulay and is known for its aviator style, denim collection, and leather jackets. Shoppers can find the new outpost near JD Sports.
House of Creed
The House of Creed, located in the Galleria, recently launched its newest collection, Body Luxuries. The collection, a first for the fragrance brand, features hand and body wash, hand and body lotion, perfumed soaps, and hand creams. Scents include Aventus, Aventus for Her, Carmina, and Silver Mountain Water.
Etro
Italian fashion house Etro debuted its latest luxury handbag. Inspired by Etro's heritage, innovative spirit, and commitment to creating timeless objects, the Pony Bag was designed by creative director Marco De Vincenzo and is available at the Galleria.
Hunter Bell
The Holiday Collection from Houston-based Hunter Bell is all about bold florals, cozy plaids, and a touch of tiger print for festive flair. The new collection features sequined accents and classic holiday plaids in the designer's signature silhouettes.
Kendra Scott
As her Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott line keeps expanding, the designer is kicking things up a notch. She’s just launched her first-ever boot collection, now available at the brand’s store in the Heights. The lineup includes three standout styles: the Sarah and Abbie boots for women and the Weston boot for men.
Léránt
Looking for a present for that special someone? The Galleria-area shop offers a robust variety of gifts, including luxury home decor and festive gifts, fine china and crystal, Jellycats, Voluspa candles, decorative frames, and more.
Loro Piana
Loro Piana is now open in River Oaks District across from Toulouse and next to de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry. The boutique features women's accessories and bags; men's and women’s ready-to-wear; and shoes.
Mirth
Houston-based brand Mirth is bringing back its beloved annual pajama collection on November 12. Made with 100 percent cotton, the collection features signature prints in Mirth's globally chic style. Each set comes with a matching fabric pouch, perfect for gift-giving or packing for holiday travels. The brand is also offering a curated Holiday Shop, filled with its signature flowing silhouettes along with festive home décor, bags, and scented candles.
Nutcracker Market
The signature holiday shopping event is returning November 12 -16 at NRG Center. The Nutcracker Market is a one-stop shop featuring hundreds of merchants, offering unique items, including home décor, gifts, food, apparel, toys, accessories, and more. It is the best way to shop and give back during the holidays, as proceeds from each admission and special event ticket purchased, plus 11 percent of all merchandise sales, support the Houston Ballet Foundation.
ParkerJoe
Open since this summer in Rice Village, ParkerJoe offers a collection of luxury boys' clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, and more. From Janie & Jack to Meripex Apparel, Posh Peanut, and even custom suits, it’s a destination for any boy ages newborn to 16 on your holiday list.