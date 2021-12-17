Houston fashion guru uncovers 5 hottest holiday looks for 2021

The uncertain chaos that we’ve seen the past few years is slowly coming to a close, and after many unconventional celebrations, family, friends, and annual holiday gatherings are safely resuming throughout the Bayou City.

Ahead of the merriment, CultureMap turned to Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious for inspiration on fête fashions, stylist-approved ideas, and haute holiday trends.

Classic holiday hues

“We’re seeing a lot of traditional colors like green, red, and shimmer,” Armanious tells CultureMap. “They’re what you think of when the holidays come to mind.” Armanious also notes that classic, long gowns are making a comeback. “We’re having a hard time keeping them in-stock, especially with the global material and shipping delays,” he says.

Monochrome

Styling a monochromatic look doesn’t have to be difficult or intimidating. Mix different textures for an all gold or all silver outfit that is sure to turn heads.

Shop local designer Christy Lynn’s Allegra Dress, crafted in a clipped jacquard chiffon with gold lurex, featuring a plunging neckline and backline with a delicate ruffle at the waist. To complete the feminine look, pair it with gold Nicko Rey gold hoops and Loeffler Randall Penny Pleated Mules.

Statement sequins

Armanious tells CultureMap that sparkles will make anyone stand out in a crowd. Turn to Halston, Alice + Olivia, Sachin and Babi, and Marchesa Notte for holiday sequins.

Playful textures

Slip dresses don’t have to be boring. In fact, they’re anything but — especially with a feather trim or accent. “We’re seeing a lot of feathers this holiday season,” Armanious says.

Elevate your holiday look with Rixo, Aidan Mattox, or Basix for feather-embellished gowns and stylish tops. “Velvet is also a go-to for the holidays,” Armanious says.

Frame and Veronica Beard have a variety of velvet blazers and trousers that can be worn together or separately.

High-glam booties

With the current forecast of 80 degrees and high humidity, donning knee-high boots isn’t practical. Armanious suggests booties from Isabel Marant, Paige, Valentino, Sam Edelman, Stuart Weitzman, Kat Macione, and Paris Texas.