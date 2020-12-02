Longtime Houston jewelers unveil sparkling new boutique in tony Tanglewood

A shimmering new jewelry store has opened in tony Tanglewood just in time for the holiday season. Shaftel Diamonds has unveiled a radiant, 3,500-square-foot showroom, which also features an art wall from well-known, local artists available for purchase in the café-style lounge. The new space is located at 5706 San Felipe St.

For more visual pop, the outdoor sitting area will feature a 40-foot mural by Houston-based artist Anat Ronen, who is beloved for her multidimensional illusion pieces, according a press release.

While the storefront is new on the scene, Shaftel has been a longtime player. Operating now for 42 years, the Shaftel family business originally launched as a rare gemstone wholesaler and jewelry manufacturer and has evolved into a custom jeweler and now, retailer.

Customers can create their start-to-finish looks by conceptualizing the design at the store; from picking the stone to manufacturing the piece – every aspect of the process is done in-house. The new space offers a private showing room, cocktail and coffee lounge, and an outdoor seating area that boasts Ronen’s splashy mural.

In addition to engagement rings, diamonds, and fine colored gems, shoppers can peruse a large selection of luxury, pre-owned watches. Customers can also trade or sell items.

Shaftel Diamonds was previously located on the ground floor of the jewelry building on Richmond Avenue. “We have been on the hunt for our perfect space for years now,” said general manager Danny Shaftel, in a statement. “We were waiting for a combination of the right neighborhood, right building, and right time.”

The local family business has also enjoyed the national spotlight; Red Carpet fashion expert Melissa Rivers, actress Yara Shahidi, and model Kourtney Kellar have been spotted donning Shaftel pieces.