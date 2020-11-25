Where to shop in Houston right now: Hottest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

Navigating holiday shopping during a pandemic doesn’t have to cause shopper anxiety; our 2020 roundup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is here. While the nation packs big-box megastores looking fridges, TVs, and computers this weekend, fashionable locals can expect hot discounts from haute artisans and brands.

Look to fabulous deals from womenswear lines, jewelry designers, and more as you go local this shopping season.

Christina Greene

Turquoise and Texas go hand-in-hand — and few know that better than jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen. Enjoy 25 percent off sitewide, Thursday, November 27 through Monday, November 30.

Christy Lynn Collection

This chic womenswear line is offering 20 percent off through Monday, November 30. Use code SMALL20 at checkout.

Hunter Bell

Effortless, modern, and contemporary best describe Hunter Bell’s eponymous womenswear line. Enjoy 70 percent off select styles during her Cyber Week Sale; happening now through Monday, November 30.

Imperial

The hottest vintage and streetwear shop in Houston - and now, Austin - is offering 20 percent off all regular priced items on Friday, November 27 from noon-8 pm. Additionally, the Black-owned, husband-wife team is discounting more than 1,000 pieces of vintage to $10.

J. Landa

Style your #neckmess with owner Jay Landa at his River Oaks storefront. Enjoy 25 percent off through Friday, November 27 with code Thankful25. Landa recently tapped Houston-based interior design firm Dennis Brackeen Design Group to recreate the space which now features a sophisticated color palette, allowing the expanded selection of jewelry and accessories to truly shine.

Kendra Scott

“Yellow Friday” is the biggest sale of the year at Kendra Scott. The beloved Texas jewelry designer is offering 30 percent off through Monday, November 30, excluding fine jewelry, the sterling silver collection, and all giveback products. Houstonians also receive 25 percent off all fine jewelry and sterling silver.

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry

Beginning at 6 am Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30 at 11:59 pm, Lindsey Leigh Jewelry is offering 20 percent off sitewide. Yes, you read that right, you can shop exquisite jewelry at a discounted price for four days only with Houston’s Diamond Girl. The small business is also extending free shipping on any purchase over $50.

leMel

The timeless jewelry line is offering 15 percent off all bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings through Monday, November 30. Initial jewelry is excluded in this sale. No code is needed.

MIRTH

Enjoy 30 percent off sitewide, including all sale items, through Monday, November 30. No code needed at checkout; prices are as marked.

Nordstrom

The luxury department store is offering 12 days of Cyber Savings with up to 50 percent off more than a thousand items in-store and online. Shop top brands for women, men, kids, and home, including Adidas, Rag & Bone, Hunter, and more. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy complimentary gift wrap; available for curbside at extended hours and in-store pick-up.

Nour De La Garza

The contemporary women's line kicked off its Black Friday sale in early November and is continuing it through Tuesday, December 1. Shop seasonless items for 30 percent off with code BF30.

Tribe and Sol

The online shop “celebrating womanhood and effortless women” is offering 30 percent off sitewide through Sunday, November 29. Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $200.