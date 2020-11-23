Favorite athleisure and yoga fashion brand stretches into CityCentre for lengthy stay

Westside shoppers, rejoice: your favorite destination for yoga pants and athleisure goods has announced a lengthy stay. Lululemon, that hub of hip, yoga-inspired apparel, has announced a seven-year extension at its CityCentre location. The news comes via Houston-based real estate investment firm, Midway. The new lease means an overall stay of 16 years (lululemon sits next to the equally fashionable eyewear hub Warby Parker).

In addition to extending its stay, the lululemon location will expand its CityCentre location by 30 percent, going from 3,430 square feet to 4,427 square feet. Shoppers can enjoy browsing the locale’s collection of technical athletic clothes for yoga, running, working out, and most other sweaty pursuits.

Lululemon’s CityCentre shoppers can also enjoy an eye-catching, 696-square-foot mural, brought to life by Houston-based visual artist and brand designer Hugo Pérez. The mural, dubbed Mind over Matter, is an interpretation of lululemon’s tagline – “Be All In” – which is a tagline that speaks to the idea of presence, intention, and acceptance, according to a press release. Pérez notes that the mural’s sharp lines and clean aesthetic are inspired by the metropolitan landscape of Houston, while the interlocking shapes that comprise the faces can be interpreted as the diversity of Houston’s population.

“CityCentre is a beloved gathering place for Houston and its surrounding communities,” said Robert Williamson, senior vice president, investment management, in a release. “Lululemon’s lease extension enables us to upgrade and add value to our overall customer experience at CityCentre, and we are pleased to share this enhanced store with our community and visitors alike.”

The lululemon CityCentre store is open from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 pm on Sunday.