Buzzy Houston beauty maven opens chic new Memorial West shop

Popular local beauty line Jentry Kelley Cosmetics is expanding its Houston footprint. The high-end cosmetics brand opened its second location in the Bayou City on November 18, revealing a new, 2,500-square-foot, Memorial West location at 13300 Katy Freeway near the Omni Hotel and N. Eldridge Parkway.

The store will offer the full retail selection of Kelley’s cosmetic line, and will house a luxury makeup application studio. BCRN Aesthetics will offer injectables and skin care services, and there's a full-service hair salon. Adding to the ambiance is an outdoor green space and terrace surrounded by a canopy of trees. The interior design is by Laura Loreman of Gensler Architecture & Design Houston.

“We are very excited to open this second location,” said founder Jentry Kelley in a press release announcing the opening. “When we opened our first brick-and-mortar location in 2017, I had no idea that we would grow as fast as we did. I am grateful for the loyal support of our customers and they are never shy about telling me what they want. A second location for JKC and BCRN to serve our clients on the westside of town was at the top of the list. It has always been a priority for me to provide the best service, products, and experiences for our clients. We are truly a ‘one-stop shop’ for complete aesthetic care for women, and men, too!”

Founded in 2011 by Jentry Kelley, JKC was named to Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100 Companies in 2018. Kelley herself has been a local favorite for her buzzy makeup tutorials on Youtube.

“At Jentry Kelley Cosmetics, we teach women to create a brighter, more youthful version of themselves,” Kelley tells CultureMap. “We focus on clean and simple application techniques to modernize makeup routines ranging from Cute in Carpool, our trademarked three-to-five-minute makeover in eight steps, to a girl's night out.”

Jentry Kelley Cosmetics – Memorial West is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm; Thursday from 9 am to 7 pm; and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.