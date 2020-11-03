Houston jeweler unveils new necklace for a shimmering kids' cause

A family-owned fine jeweler is helping underprivileged children create a library to call their own.

Dubin’s Fine Jewelry recently launched its first necklace designed for a greater purpose; for each “Book for a Book” necklace sold, DBJ will donate a book to Books Between Kids, a Houston-based nonprofit that collects new and like-new books year-round for kids aged Pre-K through fifth grade.

“Books have always been a part of my family’s upbringing, as my mother has worked with young students on their reading for years; however, I never really understood the impact of a children’s book until my twin sons were born almost five years ago,” said Jordan Dubin, store owner, in a statement.

The multi-generational boutique jeweler released the “Book for a Book” necklace in October to celebrate National Book Month followed by National Family Literacy Month in November.

Available in solid 14 karat white, yellow, or rose gold, and sterling silver, the book pendant is customizable such as engraved initials, gemstones, and more. The classic sterling silver necklace, without customization, is $95 while others are priced according to the desired design.

“I am so grateful to be able to bring a bit of sparkle to 2020 with this meaningful piece of jewelry, and hopefully, help bring the joy and importance of literacy to Houston students in need along the way,” Dubin said.