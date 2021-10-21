Reese Witherspoon brings her Southern-inspired fashions and homewares to Houston

One of the most beloved actresses in America is bringing her unique sense of Southern charm to Houston. Reese Witherspoon’s fashion and lifestyle brand, Draper James, will open its first Houston location in the Galleria on November 11, the company announced.

This comes as Witherspoon and company reps report a growing interest in her brand’s rising popularity at the stores in Nashville, Atlanta, and Lexington, Kentucky. Witherspoon launched the brand in 2014 with partners Erin Moennich (CEO) and Kathryn Sukey (head of design).

Originally an online operation, Witherspoon opened the first outlet in her hometown of Nashville in 2015. The company name harks to Withespoon’s grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, who the actress says are her life’s greatest influences.

Shoppers can classic American offerings in dresses, accessories, bags, sunglasses, and even home goods — all that pay tribute to ever-genteel Dorothea. “My grandmother Dorothea only drove white Cadillacs — always while wearing proper driving gloves,” Witherspoon notes in a company statement.

“She didn't have a lot of dresses, but she had an incredible sense of style and knew how to make the most of any outfit by wearing the perfect accessories. Her shoes always matched her purse and she never removed her pearls or her wedding ring.

When I returned to Nashville with my own family, I wanted to recapture and celebrate all that I love and remember about my grandparents and the South. That is why I created Draper James.”

In addition to clothing, accessories, and homewares, the new Galleria space will also boast art and picturesque interior designs from artists including Chelsea Petaja and Kayce Hughes.

A fan favorite in big-screen films such as Legally Blonde and the biopic Walk the Line, Witherspoon has also starred in small-screen gems such as Big Little Lies. She will serve as an executive producer for six television series, for several major streaming services and networks including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, ABC, Starz and Netflix, according to her bio.