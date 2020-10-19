Fab fashion show starring Lela Rose sprouts up at Houston's beloved urban farm

One haute date that always shows up on Houston fashionistas’ calendars is the beloved Fashion in the Fields event at Hope Farms. The must-attend event, put on by Gracie Cavnar and the Recipe for Success, couples chic looks in Houston’s premier urban farm, and is culminated by a savory brunch.

This year, as events pivot due to the pandemic, stylish locals can take part in what’s dubbed a “VIP styling experience” and brunch on Wednesday, October 21 at Hope Farms, starring designer Lela Rose.

This World of Lela Rose event, chaired by Sippi and Ajay Khurana, will include a ‘Wear Your Lela Rose’ Fashion Show as well as a presentation of her 2021 spring collection. Houston’s most fabulous creative director, Fady Armanious of Tootsies, will both host the spring 2021 preview and the ‘Wear Your Lela’ fashion show.

Personal stylist Melissa Sugulas will host the Pearl by Lela Rose trunk show, while Rose herself will join the show via Zoom. Those who donate $10,000 or more to next year’s Fashion in the Fields event will be invited to step into the spotlight to show their best Lela looks and guests are encouraged to don their favorite Lela and cowboy boots for a day of fashionable fun.

Meanwhile, anyone who purchases from one of the collections on October 21 will be entered into drawings for a $1600 Collection ensemble or a $600 Pearl piece. (Winners will be drawn at the end of the event.)

This year’s alfresco event will have a max of 50 guests with staggered arrival times and appointments to ensure a safe experience. Expect Tito’s Handmade Vodka signature cocktails, fresh boxed lunches, and a seasonal array of flowers to take home — and to pose with for some Insta-worthy snaps.

Those unable to attend can catch the soiree streamed live on Recipe for Success Foundation’s Instagram page. Also, purchases from the Lela Rose trunk show at Tootsies Oct 22-24 will benefit the Recipe for Success Foundation.

For more information and to purchase tickets and tables, visit the event website. Tickets start at $500.