Does your dog dress better than most people? Show them off at Neiman Marcus during a special "Howl-oween"-themed fashion show on October 22, complete with a pro photo to capture their catwalk debut.

A $50 suggested donation to Houston SPCA reserves your place in the fashion show (though spots are limited).

Register in-person at Neiman Marcus Houston or email RSVPHouston@neimanmarcus.com for more information and to reserve a place in the spotlight.

Whether Fido is going as Frankenstein or Rex comes dressed as T-Rex, please make sure your pup doesn’t mind strutting with other pups.

There will also be a raffle for a private pet portrait session and spa grooming services for your pet, plus the chance to donate more to Houston SPCA, the city’s leading animal rescue and protection organization.

The Houston SPCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that operates solely on donations. They are not affiliated with any other animal welfare organization, locally or nationally.

The pet fashion show is scheduled for Friday, October 22 from 2-4 pm.