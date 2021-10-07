Hip Houston men's barbershop-salon sharpens up bustling Heights development

Houston men who love a barbershop feel but also a tad of luxury now have a new option. Houston-based Treadwell, a specialized salon combining barbershop vibes with a private, elevated spa experience, will soon open in the buzzy M-K-T Heights, the company announced.

This new Heights location (Building 4 of M-K-T) fronts the Heights Hike and Bike Trail (600 N. Shepherd Dr.) and is slated to open by the end of the month, owners report.

Customers can expect grooming services such as haircuts, shaves, facials, and hand and foot care, in a masculine but lush environment, a press release notes.

Guests can also experience wellness services such as IV Vitamin infusions and injections, cryotherapy, and infrared sauna therapy. Customizable and a-la-care memberships are also available.

The Heights outposts t boasts clean lines, modern fixtures, and a very minimalist aesthetic (sadly, not striped barbershop pole for fans of that aesthetic).

The Heights spa is the second Treadwell locale; the original salon launched in Bellaire (4189 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 175).

“Treadwell is a men’s space that uniquely and conveniently combines grooming and wellness services in a relaxing, restorative, and refreshing environment,” said Jason Starr, c0-founder and operating partner of Treadwell Grooming and Wellness, in a statement.

“Recognizing that peace of mind and performance are inherently linked, the Treadwell experience allows the opportunity for a custom-curated respite to life’s daily demands. Treadwell is honored to be launching at the similarly unique and incredibly renowned M-K-T development project.”