Edgy Italian footwear brand sneaks into Houston with shiny new flagship store

With bespoke and custom looks all the rage in the fashion world, an edgy, Italian brand hopes to kick up some serious traffic in the Galleria with a new flagship store. Golden Goose has unveiled a shiny new outpost, along with what’s dubbed a Sneaker Lab, where customers can design their dream pair of kicks.

To toast the opening, the brand is hosting a three-day Sneaker Maker experience, from October 2 to October 4.

At the event, a Golden Goose craftsman will customize new sneakers with dedicated laces, handcraft treatment with iron brushes, metal studs, charms, and a personal hand-written message, according to a press release.

Fashionistas will also delight in limited-edition sneakers, which include the Superstar, the Francy, and the Stardan — three of the most popular shapes. The shoes boast liberal use of glitter, pony hair, iridescent and laminated leathers, neon colors, graffiti, and camouflage prints.

Look for a line full men, women, and kids collections, as well as new product categories. As for the store, the walls, floors, and ceilings are entirely covered with aluminum foil to offer up a shiny experience.

Launched in 2000, Golden Goose has grown into one of Italy’s most successful Italian brands, with more than 100 retail outposts in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

---

Golden Goose in The Galleria; 5085 Westheimer Rd. (646) 276-3492. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 am-7 pm; Sunday noon-6 pm.