Nationally renowned skincare spa gives good face to Rice Village

What is billed as the country’s number one provider of Botox cosmetic and dermal fillers is opening its first outpost in Houston’s Rice Village Thursday, September 30. SkinSpirit, a national destination for medical aesthetic skin, face, and body services, will set up shop at 2401 Times Blvd., Suite 110.

This marks the 18th location for SkinSpirit nationally, and the third location in Texas following clinics in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Houston is such a vibrant community and we are thrilled to introduce the Houston market to SkinSpirit,” says CEO and co-Ffounder Lynn Heublein in a statement. “Houstonians pride themselves on health and wellness, and our goal is to create a destination where anyone can feel their best with the help of our comprehensive services.”

Supervised by Stanford-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dean Vistnes, SkinSpirit, which was founded in 2003, promises cutting-edge technology and a luxurious spa-like setting.

The luxurious new 2,400-square-foot clinic features eight treatment rooms and a curated selection of medical grade skincare products from leading brands. SkinSpirit adds, in a press release, that clients can expect service from a staff of “highly trained nurse practitioners and aestheticians, and the best results in a gorgeous spa-like” environment.

“We are pleased to welcome SkinSpirit’s first Houston location to Rice Village,” said Morgan Lera, Investment Manager of Rice Management “SkinSpirit medical spa offers luxury beauty services, further enhancing and differentiating the bodymix of amenities Rice Village provides to the surrounding residential community. The combination of exclusive, evolving and tenured tenants is what continues to make Rice Village a one of a kind beauty, shopping and dining destination.”

---

SkinSpirit; 2401 Times Blvd., Suite 110; Monday to Friday, 10 am–7 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am–6 pm.