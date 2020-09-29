Where to shop in Houston right now: 6 best looks for cool fall weather

An unexpected — what more can you throw at us, 2020? — cool front is here this week and Houstonians are, without a doubt, losing their minds. We’re talking crisp mornings, less humidity, patio weather, a hot toddy, and the perfect outfit of the day.
We’re starting to see it all over social media: reposting and sharing “cold front looks.” They’re the pieces we can’t wait to pull from the back of our closets, the ones that are made to impress and command attention.
So what to wear? Here are our favorite looks in our fave Houston neighborhoods, how you can pull them off, and where to show them off.
Uptown/Highland Village
What to wear: Velvet, high-slit dress with a plunging neckline; tailored blazer or a tweed jacket, for playful texture; pumps
Get the look: Ann Mashburn, Christian Louboutin, David Peck, Festari for Men
Where to go: Cocktails at The Post Oak Hotel, Mastro's Steakhouse
River Oaks
What to wear: Long-sleeve seamless bodysuit; faux fur vest; leather bermuda shorts; thigh-high boots
Get the look: French Cuff Boutique, Hemline, The Webster
Where to go: Backstreet Cafe, Bisou, Brasserie 19, Relish, State of Grace
Museum District
What to wear, daytime: Leggings tucked into cozy Uggs; college tee; puffer jacket or fleece North Face
Get the look: Levavi, Lululemon, UGG, Anthropologie
Where to go: Grabbing coffee at Starbucks before her kid’s soccer game
What to go, nighttime: Knit midi dress; leather jacket; block heel booties
Get the look: Cotton Club Collection, Saint Lo Boutique
Where to go: Monarch, MF Sushi, Politan Row, Sixty Vines
Montrose
What to wear: Alice + Olivia ’60s-inspired, mini-checkered shift dress layered over a black turtleneck; chunky combat boots; denim jacket adorned with a small collection of enamel pins (bonus points if one of them is of Selena); reimagined Nike satin bag
Get the look: Dr. Martens, Tootsies, Stateline Designs, QUESTION MARQO
Where to go: One Fifth, Rosie Cannonball, Poison Girl
The Heights
What to wear: Graphic tee (bonus points if it was thrifted/vintage); cropped wide leg jeans; Golden Goose Low-Top sneakers; oversized blazer
Get the look: Abejas, Imperial, Golden Goose
Where to go: La Lucha, Maison Pucha Bistro, Squable
Downtown
What to wear: Cape suit dress; statement earrings; pointed toe booties
Get the look: Chloe Dao, Elizabeth Anthony, Sloan/Hall
Where to go: La Calle Tacos, Miss Carousel, Nancy’s Hustle, Potente, Xochi