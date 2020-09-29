Where to shop in Houston right now: 6 best looks for cool fall weather

An unexpected — what more can you throw at us, 2020? — cool front is here this week and Houstonians are, without a doubt, losing their minds. We’re talking crisp mornings, less humidity, patio weather, a hot toddy, and the perfect outfit of the day.

We’re starting to see it all over social media: reposting and sharing “cold front looks.” They’re the pieces we can’t wait to pull from the back of our closets, the ones that are made to impress and command attention.

So what to wear? Here are our favorite looks in our fave Houston neighborhoods, how you can pull them off, and where to show them off.



Uptown/Highland Village

What to wear: Velvet, high-slit dress with a plunging neckline; tailored blazer or a tweed jacket, for playful texture; pumps

Get the look: Ann Mashburn, Christian Louboutin, David Peck, Festari for Men

Where to go: Cocktails at The Post Oak Hotel, Mastro's Steakhouse