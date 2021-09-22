Urbane Los Angeles-based menswear brand strolls into buzzy Montrose mixed-use development

A Los Angeles-based menswear brand is coming to Houston. Buck Mason will open its first Bayou City outpost in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development.

Slated to open in spring 2022, Buck Mason has leased the 1,300-square-foot space at 906 Westheimer Rd. that's currently occupied by Hue Salon, which will relocate to a larger space within the new development. The two-story building, which will also be home to a location of Austin-based bar Idle Hands, dates back to the 1940s.

Founded in 2013 by Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koehn, Buck Mason specializes in wardrobe staples such as t-shirts, jeans, button down shirts, and chinos. The company makes all of its products in Los Angeles.

"I had this idea of what I wanted my closet to look like, the absolute classics in tried-and-true colors, made to stand the test of time," Ford told Forbes in 2018. "I guess that’s all Buck is, my dream closet."

Located near the intersection of Montrose and Westheimer, Montrose Collective will be home to 25 restaurant and retail concepts, plus offices and a branch of the Houston Public Library. Previously announced tenants include a third Houston location of Brooklyn-based ice cream shop Van Leeuwen and a new Italian restaurant from Loch Bar owners Atlas Restaurant Group.

Developer Radom Capital enlisted the Michael Hsu Office of Architecture to design the Montrose Collective. The firm, which also worked with Radom on its MKT Heights project, has created a design that preserves the properties oak trees and promotes walkability with wide, covered walkways, a central parking garage, and 24-hour security.

“Buck Mason is the perfect addition to Montrose Collective,” said Steve Radom, managing principal of Radom Capital, in a statement. “Sasha and Erik have created a timeless brand known for its high-quality, well-made fashion staples, and they will be the perfect addition to the neighborhood.”