Microblading, lash lifts, cool sculpting, and … laser hair removal? The new "It" beauty treatment makes your everyday routine as low maintenance as possible while saving you time and money.

So many luxury beauty treatments come and go, promising an easier way to get ready each morning. From chemical peels to brow lamination, these treatments can save you time and money, giving you an "I woke up like this" look. But the best way to a fuss- and fuzz-free routine involves laser hair removal.

Houston’s laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal explain why it’s the must-have beauty treatment that’s worth the cost. Read on to see if laser hair removal treatments are right for you.

1. It saves you time

Hate shaving and waxing? We all do. No one enjoys spending extra time in the shower shaving their legs. In fact, the average person spends about 39 hours a year shaving. And with waxing, you have to make a salon appointment each month and take time out of your day for something that gives you temporary results. There are definitely better ways to spend that time.

With laser hair removal, you can get those hours back. That’s because it produces permanent results when done properly. A laser pulse is delivered directly to the hair follicle during the process, targeting the pigment in the hair. The heat from the laser destroys the follicle, and hair can never grow again — ever.

The average Milan Laser client is 95 percent hair-free in their treated areas within seven to 10 treatments. Permanent results mean never wasting time on outdated hair removal methods again.

2. It saves you money

In addition to wasting time on shaving and waxing, you’re also wasting money. Some may not think of laser hair removal as being cost-effective, but it is. About $3,800 is spent over a lifetime on shaving essentials. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $24,000 over a lifetime.

The money spent on waxing appointments, replacing razors, or buying shaving cream becomes cyclical and costs more in the end. Laser hair removal is an investment rather than an expense.

To get the best value for your money, take advantage of places that offer payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers no-interest, affordable laser hair removal payment plans that can be as low as $29 a month.

And because our bodies are unpredictable — hormone changes, age, and genetics can affect hair growth — new follicles can become active and new hair can grow, which is where touch-up fees come into play.

To guarantee lifetime results, some places offer unlimited laser hair removal packages, like Milan Laser. If you choose one of these laser hair removal providers, you’ll never have to worry about touch-up fees or other surprise costs.

3. It’s not as painful as everyone thinks

It’s easy to understand why some think a laser on your skin might be painful, especially on sensitive areas. But think about how painful waxing is. Those who wax monthly are used to the pain of hair ripping away from the skin, but why would you want to be? And when you accidentally nick yourself shaving? Ouch!

Many say laser hair removal feels like the sting of a rubber band snapping against the skin, but only for a millisecond — the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair.

Lasers such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser have built-in comfort features. Some less sophisticated, outdated lasers use numbing creams, messy gels, or chilled air that’s blown on the treatment area. But the Candela uses a cooling cryogen mist released immediately after each laser pulse to reduce any potential discomfort and provide you with the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments.

4. Laser hair removal treatments are easy

Because laser hair removal is becoming more mainstream, it’s easier than ever to find providers. For the best results and experience, you’ll want to use a provider with medical oversight that has highly trained medical professionals operating the lasers, such as Milan Laser.

If you choose a provider who specializes in laser hair removal, you’re likely to enjoy quick, easy treatments. These treatments can usually be done over a lunch break, on weekends, or after work to fit your busy schedule. Best of all, there’s no downtime with laser hair removal treatments, unlike painful waxing appointments — you’re in and out and can go on with the rest of your day.

5. Laser hair removal is for everyone

Contrary to popular belief, laser hair removal is not just for a certain age, gender, or skin tone. Men have unwanted hair too, and men’s laser hair removal is becoming more common. The most popular body areas where men get laser hair removal are their backs, face, chest, and shoulders, just to name a few.

When performed correctly, laser hair removal also works for all skin tones. However, not all places that offer laser hair removal services can safely treat every skin tone, so do your research and find a laser hair removal provider with the proper technologies to treat the entire skin tone spectrum.

For instance, Milan Laser’s Candela GentleMax Pro includes two lasers: the Nd: YAG for darker skin and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones. Because of this, places like Milan Laser can create a customized treatment plan for a client’s exact hair color and skin tone.

