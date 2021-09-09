Fans of the storied and lavish fashion house Gucci: rejoice. The iconic brand has just unveiled a new lifestyle line for those who can’t get enough GG in their life.

The new collection will be released on September 10 at the Houston Galleria location. Offerings include satin silk pajamas featuring different Gucci House prints; these come in a printed silk pouch with an inner Gucci label featuring the same print found on the garment.

Speaking of sleep and lounging, fans can expect a travel set boasting sleeping masks, pillow, and mules crafted from environmentally sustainable silk and viscose — printed in a variety of Gucci designs, a press release notes.

Fashionable globetrotters can delight in a garment carrier made from water-and-stain-repellent linen, replete with hanger. (That’s sure to be a fave in first class.)Whether on a Bali-bound jet or strolling in the study, savvy shoppers can slip into Gucci House slippers, as well.

About that aforementioned study: a posh home office would be a welcome site for the new notebooks are and hexagonal notepad (pages are edged in either blue, red, green, or gold). Letter writers can shoes a Gucci letter case containing 20 envelopes and 20 cards (featuring a Gucci print). A stationery set with a notebook, 20 envelopes and 20 cards is also available — perfect for those penned thank-you notes.

For a little fun, Gucci now offers playing cards made by Modiano, the celebrated Italian company founded in Trieste in 1868 by Saul David Modiano. The House has also developed a hand-crafted dice set, printed with stars (in lieu of dots) and decorative GG symbols. Poker or a backgammon are concealed in briefcases and make for a unique gift or party staple.

These new luxe goods can be found in-store or online.