Iconic sunglass chain throws stylish shade on Heights with first Houston location

Further locking down its status as a one-stop spot for fashion, M-K-T Heights, the bustling mixed-use development has just announced a new, high-profile tenant.

Global eyewear shop Ray-Ban will open its first Houston location at M-K-T Heights on September 3, the company announced.

Shoppers can expect a “bohemian atmosphere” in the new spot, according to a press release. Looks will range from cutting-edge to classic (gotta love those Wayfarers and Aviators) eyewear options and accessories that have been a go-to for artists, musicians, and creative types.

No word yet if the M-K-T location will boast exclusive styles not currently available in Sunglass Hut — the brand’s primary retail carrier.

“We are very excited to be opening our first Ray-Ban store in the city of Houston and especially in the Heights area,”said Rocco Basilico, Ray-Ban’s general manager of retail, in a statement. “With its mix of eclectic retailers, restaurants, and active outdoor lifestyles, M-K-T is the perfect match for our brand lifestyle.”

Fashionable Houstonians can hits M-K-T’s other stylish offerings, including Texas streetwear brand Nollege, an outpost for beloved Houston Project Runway winner Chloe Dao, and hip men’s footwear chain, TAFT.

The new Ray-Ban store will be located in M-K-’s Building 4 (600 N. Shepherd Dr.); store hours are Monday-Saturday, 11 am-7 pm and Sunday noon-6 pm.