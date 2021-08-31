Posh IV drip and wellness spa flows into bustling Memorial development

The fit, fabulous, and fundamentally health conscious in Houston’s west side have a new way to hydrate and attend to their wellness. ThrIVe Drip Spa has opened its fourth location in Memorial Green Urban Plaza, the company announced.

This new outpost (12505 Memorial Dr., Suite 120 —East Building) will specialize in customized IV vitamin drips and boosters that promise to maximize health, performance recovery, and wellness, a press release notes. The luxurious “Drop Lounge” and spa is staffed by registered nurses with experience working in a clinical setting, the company notes.

ThrIVe Drip Spa, which counts Houston Astros superstar pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. as a backer, offers 12 different customized drip formulas and three booster shots. Treatments can run as quickly as 30 minutes, all administered by certified nurses.

As well as immunity and hydration-boosting IV treatments, ThrIVe offers EMSculpt NEO, billed as the only non-invasive procedure that can help both men and women build muscle and lose fat in just a few sessions. The FDA-cleared device targets HIFEM (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic energy) and RF (Radio Frequency) waves onto trouble areas. Clinical trials currently show the treatment as effective.

“Memorial Green is excited to add Thrive Drip Spa to our list of tenants,” said Ryann Jarrard, marketing specialist at Midway. “This is a natural and complementary addition to our other health and wellness options within the center.”

Aside from McCullers, ThrIVe is backed by sports medicine specialist and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Eugene Lou, plastic surgeon Dr.Derek Lou, and former professional baseball player Royce Huffman.

Memorial Green will feature 88 townhomes and single family luxury homes, a central green plaza, a sprawling green space.