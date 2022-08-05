5 Houston hot-pink essentials to rock this summer's viral Barbiecore trend

Photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the new Barbie movie have been breaking the internet this summer. They are rockin' everything we love about the iconic Barbie and Ken duo; from the costumes to the hairstyles — fans can't get enough.

While audiences will have to wait an entire year until the live-action movie hits theaters (the release date is July 21, 2023), the Barbiecore trend is already here.

What is Barbiecore? It is everything pink, sparkly and fun. On-trend types can make Barbiecore their own with style and sophistication or bust old Barbies out of storage for nostalgic campy inspo. Have fun and go full tilt with head-to-toe pink for the perfect 'fit, or add a pop of color with a perfectly pink bag, nails, or shoes.

Houston's legendary Lizzo is just one of the celebs jumping on the Barbiecore trend igniting her IG feed with lovely pink hair and a hot pink Valentino ensemble for the Los Angeles premiere of Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls. Most recently, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in sky-high blush pink platform heels on a trip to the Louvre during her romantic Parisian honeymoon with Ben Affleck.

Locals don't have to be a celebrity to have fun in this Barbie-inspired moment. Here is a sampling of where to stock up on your Barbiecore essentials in Houston.

Jewelry

Pink + Diamonds = Barbie, and there is no better place to snap up pink bling than Post Oak favorite, Zadok Jewelers. Or head to popular local jeweler Brenda Grands for the Texas Druzy Necklace in Rose Gold. At either locale, stack rings, necklaces and bracelets for a maximalist Barbiecore look.

Clothing

So much pink clothing and so little time. Frock Shop consistently carries an array of fun dresses — whether out on a date with your own Ken, to the office or dressing up for an occasion — fans are in capable hands at this ultra-glam boutique. Fnd a more casual Barbie aesthetic at Marine Layer in Heights Mercantile — ultra cool pieces that fit and flatter.

Shoes

Channel your inner Barbie with a pair of pink kicks from River Oaks' finest Italian shoe store Clorinda Antinori. Made by hand in Tuscany, these shoes are elegant and timeless, making it easy to pop on a pair of wedges, flats or shimmery loafers. Go all Houston with a pair of pink cowboy boots and Lucchese in Highland Village delivers with their best-selling Gaby Two-Tone Boot in coral.

Nails

Pink nails are having a moment and clean beauty destination Paloma Beauty, known for its well-curated selection of safe products, is a hot spot for effortless mani-pedis. For those looking for pink nail art like Khloe Kardashian, Fizz Nail Lounge doubles down on big-impact tips.

Handbags

Houstonians Jodi and Jamie of JJ Olivier just dropped their line of luxury leather handbags, and we will be wearing the Carmalite Crossbody and the Minette Wallet with every outfit until further notice, thank you. CityCentre favorite, Brahmin, celebrated for their croc embossed leather handbags, has several styles in an irresistible shade of orchid pink metallic called Potion Melbourne. Snag one for a complete Barbiecore look.