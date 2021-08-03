Home » Fashion + Beauty
Louis Vuitton unveils first men's store in Texas in the Houston Galleria

Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas in the Houston Galleria

Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas at Houston Galleria
Louis Vuitton opened its first men's boutique in the Houston Galleria. Photo courtesy of Brad Dickson
Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas at Houston Galleria
A limited-edition Louis Vuitton Epi leather foosball table can be found in-store. Photo courtesy of Brad Dickson
Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas at Houston Galleria
The VIP salon features artwork by Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi. Photo courtesy of Brad Dickson
Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas at Houston Galleria
The boutique is decorated with Pierre Paulin's iconic Pumpkin Chairs. Photo courtesy of Brad Dickson
Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas at Houston Galleria
Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas at Houston Galleria
Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas at Houston Galleria
Louis Vuitton opens first men's store in Texas at Houston Galleria

Iconic French fashion house Louis Vuitton has unveiled its first men’s boutique in Texas in the Houston Galleria. Fashionable Houstonians can expect an array of menswear, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, watches, travel, and fragrance.

The outpost — which aims to represent Louis Vuitton’s heritage and craftsmanship — features local and global art, innovative materials, and architectural design. The familiar Pierre Paulin Pumpkin chairs and stools, first designed in the late 1960s for the French president’s Élysée Palace apartment, can be found throughout the boutique.

The VIP salon features a pair of armchairs by Joseph-André Motte for Steiner, France and eclectic artwork by contemporary Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi whose remixed digital photographs speak to a digitized future through pixels smeared into bold, brushstroke-like flares.

Additionally, a limited-edition Louis Vuitton Epi leather foosball table adds a touch of classic gaming fun for the guys.

Shoppers can discover the Fall/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection from Men’s artistic director, Virgil Abloh; an array of pieces from the new Christopher leather goods collection; a complete suite of men’s watches; and a full fragrance counter offering colognes by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

For those seeking the ultimate in bespoke luxury, the fashion house’s historic tradition of hand-crafted personalization is available through an on-site hot-stamping service, which offers clients the opportunity to personalize a variety of leather goods. 

