9 haute Houston boutiques for breezy dresses to beat the summer heat

While August for fashionistas means looking forward to fall, the relentless Houston heat means we’re still thinking cool looks for hot temps.

Fortunately, comfort has been the forefront of summer 2022 style, with dresses being the ultimate wardrobe staple to elevate style, day and night. From maxi to mini and everything in between, these styles span a multitude of styles.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up nine local boutiques with the perfect summer dresses for every occasion. From the quintessential coastal granddaughter aesthetic to some sexy summer spice, these stylish Houston spots keep it chic and cool in those three-digit days.

Abejas

Those looking for the ideal Western woman ensemble should look no further than Abejas. Located off of Kirby, this boho-based boutique offers uniquely vintage apparel that reimagines minimalist fashion. Studded with beads, fringe, tailored lines, and effortless coolness, Abejas dresses are a must-grab for any neutral yet spunky Midwest wardrobe.

à bientôt

Over the past 16 years, this River Oaks boutique has been a hidden haven for every coastal granddaughter connoisseur. Outfitted with colorful hues and beach-bound patterns, à bientôt’s dresses are the perfect preppy pairing for waterfront excursions and sandy shore festivities this summer.

Alchemia

Nuzzled in the heart of River Oaks, Alchemia boutique serves nothing but glitz and glam to Houston fashionistas. Founder Jen Grigsby’s curated dress selection incorporates luxury looks at a reasonable price, leaving customers to dazzle the night away one dress at a time.

Beehive

Good vibes and happy times are a guarantee when shopping at this oh-so colorful boutique. Open in Rice Village, Beehive’s vibrant dress collection offers everything from crochet cover-ups and puff-sleeve shift pieces, to sassy satin slip dresses at an affordable price.

Favor the Kind

Here, effortless hipster chic meets upscale fashion. This oh-so-popular shop is the hub of playful boho dresses at bargain cost. Customers can expect vibrant pieces perfect for summertime.

Forth & Nomad

This rendition of farmland fashion incorporates neutral linens and textures with contemporary lines, elevating the countryside aesthetic to modern day chic. Consider these designs the perfect to wear while frolicking in a field of daisies.

French Cuff Boutique

Whether it be a weekend wedding, yacht club soiree, or backyard barbecue, French Cuff Boutique’s looks are flirty yet timeless. Open in three locations around Houston, French Cuff Boutique’s acclaimed dress collection includes trendy brands such as Vince, MISA Los Angeles, Generation Love, Velvet, and Love the Label and offer one-of-a-kind dresses that will have you claiming best dressed at any event.

HEMLINE

Open in five Houston locations, HEMLINE boutique offers an exotic assortment of apparel sure to appease any boho-chic fanatic. HEMLINE’s lust-worthy dress collection includes popular brands such as For Love & Lemons, MISA Los Angeles, Love Shack Fancy, ASTR The Label, and many more.

Katia

This one-of-a-kind, appointment-only retail store is tailored for Houston’s elite fashionistas. Clients can anticipate a personal stylist to outfit them to the nines with racks of sophisticated yet trendy designer dresses.