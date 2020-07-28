Chic Houston pop-up unveils raffle for a stylish shopping spree

Houston’s The Pop-Up Co-Op is raffling a $2,020 shopping spree benefitting the Houston Area Urban League, an organization dedicated to assisting the Black community to enter the economic and social mainstream through education, workforce development, training, housing, and wellness.

Through Thursday, August 6, every $15 donation made through the GoFundMe page will count as an entry. A winner will be announced on Friday, August 7, on The Pop-Up Co-Op’s Instagram.

Located at the Shops at Arrive, formerly known as West Ave., The Pop-Up Co-Op (2800 Kirby Dr., Suite A-120) focuses on highlighting a variety of local brands, including art, contemporary apparel, unique gifts, eclectic jewelry, skincare, and vintage. Currently, the storefront carries 14 local, female-owned brands.

One lucky Houstonian will win the following:

$200 off bespoke Italian shoes from Alice d’Italia

$100 off daywear and loungewear line Ayra

$100 off Backseat Love , a collection of gifts “guaranteed to make you smile”

, a collection of gifts “guaranteed to make you smile” $35 off Flaunt Body , a unisex grooming and skincare brand

, a unisex grooming and skincare brand A face mask and lotion from Fluffy Cloud Skincare

$200 off Karolyne Ashley ’s custom eveningwear

’s custom eveningwear $200 off select solid kimonos from Kimono Zulu

$150 off resin and mixed media art from Taylor Bailey Douglass

$75 off Mineral Method Jewelry , a collection of eclectic pieces

, a collection of eclectic pieces $150 off Nightfire Art

$100 off Revision USA

$200 off contemporary and vintage from Shop 1988

Two blouses, valued at $275, from Tutu & Lilli

$200 off womenswear line 319 The Label

Due to the global pandemic, The Pop-Up Co-Op closed its doors during April and reopened to the public May 5, Carbajal tells CultureMap. “With political issues and COVID-19 affecting so many people, I wanted a way to give back to our local community,” Cara Carbajal, owner of The Pop-Up Co-Op and Shop 1988 said in a statement.

The storefront is open with new hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary home deliveries within a 10 mile radius and curbside pick up is still available.