Venerable Houston resale store launches new e-commerce presence

The pandemic is forcing Houston’s brick and mortar to rethink their business strategies, including venerable stores such as The Cottage Shop, which now boasts an online shop.

Stylish Houstonians can now shop chic, couture pieces from top designers, such as Balenciaga, Hermes, Gucci, Oscar de la Renta, Diane von Furstenburg, and more, from the comfort of their homes. All proceeds support The Women’s Home, whose mission is to assist women and families reclaim stability after facing homelessness, mental illness, and substance use.

A Houston treasure since 1971, the Montrose resale boutique serves as a vessel for education and awareness of The Women’s Home for those that enjoy shopping but are not yet familiar with its mission.

“We are thrilled to make The Cottage Shop more accessible to the community, particularly during this time of social distancing,” said Julie Comiskey, chief development officer of The Women’s Home, in a statement.

Additionally, proceeds also help clients of The Women’s Home as they participate in vocational training, build a resume, and gain work experience through The Cottage Shop and other positions offered at the organization. This help builds self-esteem and professionalism as they step into customer service and sales roles for those who have either never had a job or have not held a job for an extended period of time, according to The Women’s Home.

“In the same way that The Women’s Home opens doors and provides our clients with opportunities, the online shop will open the door to yet another avenue for our community to get involved with and support our mission,” Comiskey added.