Where to shop in Houston right now: 18 best brands to obsess over this July

Houstonians are enjoying summer travels, hosting backyard pool parties, and escaping the countless days of continuous rain. No matter where you’re going or what you’re doing, the shopping opportunities are endless.

This month, look to these 18 coveted brands and their standout pieces, fresh retail concepts, big sales, and a design event with an international footwear and clothing company.

A Herd of Bison

Calling all sneakerheads: customize a pair of Reebok Classic Club C with Kareem Day and his apparel company, a Herd of Bison, at Katy Mills Mall Saturday, July 10 from 2 to 6 pm. Attendees can customize insoles, laces, tag, and shoe charms.

The apparel company’s latest collection, “Self Love,” is set to launch Friday, June 18 and includes a canvas bag, socks, and a tee, all for $65. Established in 2019, the brand is named after Day’s interest in wildlife and his infatuation with the way in which animals behave. “I’ve always had a love for bison because of its smooth yet powerful behavior,” he tells CultureMap.

C.A.R.G.O

The husband and wife duo behind Labels Vintage Streetwear and Shop Local Market are launching its first brick-and-mortar, Shop Local Marketspace, and C.A.R.G.O (Curated and Recycled Goods) at 711 Milby St., in the newly renovated Iron Works complex.

Sitting across from Atlantic Coffee Solutions, the now shuttered coffee factory — which was previously occupied by Maxwell House Coffee — will now house Shop Local Marketspace, featuring numerous makers, creatives, and artists set up for locals to shop. Chris and Faith Cisneros also own Booptique, a curated Betty Boop collection, with partners Jessie and Lucia Rodriguez.

Experience the widely popular Vintage Fest on Saturday, July 10 from 4 to 9 pm at 711 Milby St.

CHAR Workroom

Dubbed the “unseasonal womenswear brand,” CHAR Workroom doesn’t stick to the norms of the fashion industry. Creative director Tacharra Perry tells CultureMap that it doesn’t make sense to release a specific garment for a season, especially since Houston doesn’t experience all four seasons (truth).

Recently, the High-Cut Cheeky Shorts are seen all over Instagram and are sold out within hours of launching. Perry says they’re a popular statement piece in anyone’s wardrobe because they’re an instant conversation starter.

Christy Lynn

For Resort 2022, Christy Lynn’s muse is an off-duty ballerina in ’90s New York City. Inspired by French impressionist Edgar Degas and his obsession with classical ballet, the collection includes the brand’s signature romantic florals and classic silhouettes along with matching sets in jacquards and organza, easy cotton tops in vibrant prints, and statement gowns.

Select pieces are available for preorder now but Houstonians can shop the entire Resort 2022 collection mid-October at Tootsies, Golden, and the brand’s new atelier and showroom in Montrose, which is expected to open this fall.

Cotidié

Designed with Texas’ heat in mind, Cotidié incorporates athletic technical fabrics, allowing each piece to move with you, wherever your day may take you.

The brand recently launched three new summer styles, including the Ada shirt, restocked in white and two new colorways; the Gabby shirt, and Gabrielle dress. All are made with the brand’s LunAir fabric. Expect to shop the Annie knot-sleeve shirt mid-July.

Danny Lovve

Initially launched in January 2020 at Cutthroat Barbers, the Matte Styling Formula consistently sells out. Why? It’s a product that makes sense, Lovve tells CultureMap.

Created for men with short to medium hair length in mind, Lovve’s product offers a light to medium hold without the crayon-like texture. Made in strong glass, he tells CultureMap that a recycling program will be available soon.

ENGOMICHU

The Peruvian-American designer launched his COLECCÓN SANTUARIO, made entirely from 100 percent organic materials. This collection explores the resilience of a nomad, only to realize that the sanctuary he/she is seeking is within oneself. Established in 2016, the womenswear line embodies a bohemian spirit and draws inspiration from Peru.

Flaunt Body

Garnering national attention from WWD, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and more in 2020, Cameron Alexis Moore’s line of gender-neutral body care products are research-backed and address niche skin concerns not typically addressed by conventional products.

Her first product, the award-winning Ingrown Hair Mask, received high praise from New York Magazine. Moore was one of 16 grant recipients of Glossier’s Grant Initiative for Black-Owned Beauty Businesses, a program which provides advisory support and $500,000 in the form of grants for the next generation of leading beauty companies.

Frank Rich Co.

The last time we heard from the luxury menswear powerhouse was July 2019 and now, two years later, creative director Franklin Richardson tells CultureMap he returned to his archives for answers on what worked, what didn’t, and how his new business model can rebuild consistency and demand.

Right now, he’s creating based on his state of mind which is “so help me God.” The first drop sold out within days of launching — nylon shorts with partial mesh lining designed for both the water and the party. Two weeks later came two oversized tees with comfortable silhouettes, dropped shoulders, wide body, and heavyweight lux feel.

Keep up with the brand on Instagram for future garment drops.

House of Bobbi

Founder Ashley Williams believes your clothes should align with your accessories, making them the focus of your ensemble. Now, Houstonians can shop her eclectic pieces at the brand's first exclusive location at The Galleria Houston, near Saks Fifth Avenue.

Unlike the location at The Silos at Sawyer Yards, this boutique will remain open seven days a week with monthly sip and shops. Earlier this year, Williams launched a vending machine full of her jewelry and accessories at Katy Mills Mall.

Kendra Scott

A number of Kendra Scott boutiques will host young business owners on Lemonade Day Saturday, July 17 from 11 am to 2 pm. Shoppers who support lemonade stands at the seven participating boutiques on July 17 will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases.

Additionally, Kendra Scott will donate 10 percent of all purchases made during the event to Lemonade Day Houston. To shop online and support Lemonade Day, use code GIVEBACK-AEYDX during checkout. This code is valid July 17 and 18.



Here are the Kendra Scott store locations participating in this special event with Lemonade Day Houston:

Houston — Highland Village, 2701 - A Drexel Dr.

Friendswood — Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite F 100

The Woodlands — Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 960

Houston — CityCentre, 816 Town and Country Blvd., Suite 131

Sugar Land First Colony Mall, 16535 Southwest Freeway, Suite 3000, Sugar Land

Cypress— The Boardwalk at Towne Lake, 9945 Barker Cypress, Suite 127

Katy La Centerra, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

MAITETXU

With a strong focus on producing environmentally conscious capsule collections, MAITETXU is dedicated to designing for women who seek confidence without sacrificing comfort. The female-owned contemporary apparel line just launched its e-commerce store with three collections, all made-to-order.

Miradela

Home of the ‘You’re like really Bonita’ tee, the Latina-owned apparel and accessories brand announced its next chapter on Instagram — a Miradela Gift Shop.

Located in Houston’s East End on Navigaton Boulevard on the Esplanade, founder and designer Gabriella Campos will transform a shipping container into a new retail concept. Until its opening, Houstonians can shop online.

Nordstrom

The annual Anniversary Sale runs Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, August 8, in-stores and online. Nordstrom card members can shop early during Early Access, beginning Friday, July 16, or earlier, depending on their Nordy Club card member status.

Look to top brands like Nike, UGG, Steve Madden, AllSaints, Dyson, Charlotte Tilbury, Bobbi Brown, and more. More than 100 brands are new to the sale and beauty addicts can enjoy more than 300 beauty exclusives.

State Line Designs

The ‘Super Dope Texas Tees’ company launched its summer capsule collection, titled, ‘Blessed + Highly Favored’ last week. Owner and designer Ellyse Espinoza writes in her newsletter that she’s experienced major setbacks in both her personal life and with her business but no matter what, she has the power to shift her energy to be grateful.

With this collection, she hopes to inspire everyone to feel strong, beautiful, and unapologetic.

TAFT

The men’s footwear brand is opening its first retail location in Houston’s M-K-T Heights. Shoes are produced by experienced artisans in Portugal and Spain, meticulously hand-cut, and hand-painted.

In addition to a wide selection of boots such as leather boots, wingtips, cap-toe combat boots, and hiking boots, Houstonians can also purchase loafers, sneakers, T-shirts, and accessories.

Tootsies

The semi-annual Big Sale kicks off Friday, July 9, and runs through Thursday, July 15. Stylish Houstonians can shop major markdowns on luxury apparel, shoes, jewelry, and accessories.

Look for fresh fashion from spring and summer collections from Alice & Olivia, Hunter Bell, Theory, Rick Owens, Tanya Taylor, and Staud. The sale also includes shoe and handbag designers like Aquazarra, Ganni, Veronica Beard, Cult Gaia, and Chloe.

Before shopping, take note of the colorful window displays, designed by uber-stylish creative director Fady Armanious. For four days, Armanious assembled umbrellas, blow-up floaties, beach balls, and towels, and set them up against vibrant backgrounds which can be seen from Kirby and Westheimer.

Zadok Jewelers

The iconic Houston family jeweler is hosting its Summer Bridal Soiree Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 from 10 am to 6 pm. Visit the posh Post Oaks digs and shop extended collections from top wedding ring and band designers.

Becca Cakes is selling 100 individual cakes, and one lucky winner will find a gem to take home. All proceeds from the cake sales will benefit Trees For Houston. The ongoing partnership with the organization plants one tree per couple with every purchased engagement ring. More than 10 local wedding vendors will be present.