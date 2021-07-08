Acclaimed and glam Houston designer announces major boutique expansion

Houston designer David Peck is making some serious moves. His atelier and workshop will operate out of 1922 Fountain View Dr., located in the Fountain View Square. Plans are to open this fall.

“I love our current location. It’s just that we were quite literally bursting at the seams,” Peck writes in his blog.

The popular and acclaimed custom wedding dress and gown designer notes that he began working on the expansion plan summer 2020. He searched throughout the Bayou City for a new space but fell short. His current boutique is located in the Tanglewood/Memorial area.

“The problem was that every time I found a place that would work, there was either a ton of work needed, or I couldn’t easily change the usage to be commercial,” Peck notes.

Enter Jason Gaines of NAI Partners. The commercial real estate agency found six potential new spaces, one being 1922 Fountain View Dr.

“It wasn’t just one space, but two spaces that we could combine into one, giving us the ideal amount of space,” says Peck.

As for the buildout and design, Peck mentions they are waiting on a final permit from the city; however, demo has begun and is almost finished.

For those interested in the buildout, Peck states the entire process will be documented until it’s completion. Houstonians can also follow him on Pinterest to follow along as he shares his design inspiration.

As fans and followers are aware, Peck’s designs have been featured in Women’s Wear Daily, Teen Vogue, Lucky, Marie Claire, InStyle, and People, and on TV shows including America’s Next Top Model, Hart of Dixie, and E! News.