Where to shop in Houston right now: 8 sizzling and stylish spots for July

A few relocations and new showrooms, Houston’s retail landscape is heating up. And, with summer in full swing, Houstonians looking to elevate their wardrobes and skin can do so at these must-hit spots.

This month, look to cutting-edge masks for children, an open-concept affordable facial bar, Italian-crafted leather shoes, and more.

Accel Lifestyle

With the most recent mask mandate put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Accel Lifestyle has added face masks for children to its collection. Using its proprietary Prema anti-bacterial fabric, the masks fit a large range of ages and can be adjusted for a more comfortable fit. The washable, breathable, and reusable masks are available in white, black, and with a unicorn, rocket, or God Vibes graphic.

Alton Lane

The men’s luxury custom retailer opened its second Texas location in River Oaks Shopping Center. The showroom, a 1,200-square-foot space, offers custom shirts, suits, trousers, blazers, tuxedos, overcoats, and shoes. Utilizing three-dimensional body scanners, Alton Lane prides itself on capturing precise measurements for a more accurate fit.

Clorinda Antinori

Focused on producing high-quality shoes for men and women, Clorinda Antinori opened its first Texas showroom (2039 West Gray St.) in Houston’s River Oaks Shopping Center. Manufactured in Italy, the shoes are crafted with the softest, most durable leather available. Clorinda Antinori offers a wide variety of sandals, espadrilles, flats, heels, sneakers, and more.



Face Haus

The revolutionary facial bar offering high-quality, affordable treatments from cleanses, peels, polishes for men, women, and teens, recently opened its first Houston location in Rice Village (2509 Amherst St., Suite 125). This marks the third location in Texas for the open-concept facial bar. Due to COVID-19, Face Haus Houston opened with extreme caution and adherence to safety protocols, as the health of both guests and employees is a top priority.

J.Landa

After 23 years in Rice Village, Jay Landa quietly relocated to River Oaks (3264 Westheimer Rd.), next to State of Grace. The space, designed by Dennis Brackeen of Moxie and Dennis Brackeen Design Group, is elegant and sophisticated.

Kendra Scott

The Texas-based jewelry line relocated from its Rice Village store, which served as the brand’s first retail space in Houston, to Highland Village. Taking over the space formerly occupied by Kate Spade New York, Kendra Scott is now open at 2701-A Drexel Dr. The 1,800-square-foot store features an on-site custom engraving area for the brand’s sterling silver collection, and a 250-square-foot Color Bar with interactive stone trays, and an ideal area for hosting semi-private events.

Queen Scarves

James Beard-nominated chef and owner of Pondicheri Anita Jaisinghani announces the launch of her handcrafted scarf line. Queen Scarves, a ready-to-wear unisex scarf line is a project two years in the making. Made from handcrafted textiles by Indian-based artisans and designers, the scarves are made of silk, cotton, or a combination of both. The scarves come in different sizes ensuring they can be worn in a variety of ways.

Warby Parker

Shop the coolest styles for summer at the recently opened CityCentre location. Adjacent to J.Crew on Town & Country Blvd., this is the fifth store in Houston for the national eyewear retailer. Expect to shop the latest Spring Sun Edit and Nesso Series collections, as well as Scout by Warby Parker, the retailers’ first brand of daily contacts. Houstonians can also visit with an in-store optometrist.