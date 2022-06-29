Gucci fashions fur babies with new pampered pet line now available in Houston

Considering that Americans spent more than $109 billion on pets last year, what’s a few hundies for a haute dog or cat? With that in mind, savvy shoppers who seriously style their pets can check out the new Gucci Pet Collection, available now at the posh Galleria boutique.

That means fur babies and their owners can look for collars and harnesses in plain leather, GG canvas, Web stripe, or the Herbarium or all-over geometric G print, press materials note. All this is embellished with details like the Interlocking G logo or studs.

Leashes — for those pets who need them, natch — bag holders, and Air Tag cases, are all available in the same materials and motifs to coordinate or mix and match.

Accessories include made-to-order mini couches for lounging lap pets, brand-printed feeding bowls, and feeding mats. Jet setting animals can jaunt around in stylish carrying cases.

And those looks? Pet apparel features polos, T-shirts, knitwear, and coats, all adorned with fun, signature motifs such as all-over strawberries and hearts, Interlocking Gs, and the classic monogram —ideal for helping pet parents who sport the human line designed by acclaimed creative director Alessandro Michele match their furry friends.

Purr-fect for ethically and sustainably minded shoppers, the Gucci Pet Collection includes items made with recycled polyester, recycled cotton, or Demetra — Gucci’s in-house material made from animal-free and bio-based sources.