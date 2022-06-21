Sophisticated NYC fashion brand brings effortlessly chic looks to Houston

An elegantly luxe, New York-based fashion house is setting up shop in The Galleria. Lafayette 148, the familiar, female-focused (and women-run) brand is set to open on the Galleria’s Level 1 near Neiman Marcus this summer, per an announcement.

Fans across the globe have flocked to the brand — named for the address where the company was founded in NYC’s hip SoHo neighborhood — as it reflects an unquestionably New York sensibility. Looks are fitted but relaxed, hip but classic, and consummately urban, and include ready-to-wear denim, dresses, casual, formal, bags, and accessories, and shoes.

Founded by Deirdre Quinn, Shun Yen Siu, and Ida Siu, the brand now boasts an HQ in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard, with its very own workshop and production facility. Those one-stop-shop components make the brand a rarity in the industry. In short, all pieces are in-house, from initial sketch to final design and store rack presentation.

This Galleria outpost marks Lafayette’s 148 first Texas presence.

“The addition of Lafayette 148 New York further bolsters our robust collection of luxury offerings that can only be found at The Galleria,” said Chris Lane, the Galleria’s director of marketing, in a statement. “With the arrival of this dynamic, first-to-market brand, there’s an even more compelling reason to visit and enjoy.”

Most recently, Lafayette 148 launched a new line of outwear that’s already generating buzz.