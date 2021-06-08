Chic Houston women's jeweler unveils precious new family-themed line

A Houston-based jeweler catering to the modern woman has just unveiled a precious new line. Ri Noor has launched Evaness, a line of giftable charm jewelry that celebrates life's precious moments.

For designer Shibani Shinde Patil, the pandemic not only offered her more time with her two small children but also inspiration for the exquisitely crafted “Mommy & Me” jewelry.

“My children have always inspired much of the work I do as a jewelry designer, and after spending so much time with them during the pandemic, I found that instead of stifling my creativity, they were enabling it in the most delightful of ways,” Patil says in a release.

With more than 60 charms and pendants in 14k gold, accented with diamonds, precious gemstones, and inlays of malachite, lapis, onyx, and more, Evaness invites families to treasure the pieces through the ages.

“Evaness gives the seasoned collector the chance to share her passion for jewelry with the next generation,” Patil adds in a release.

The line is named for Patil’s daughter, Eva, and the suffix speaks to the “ness” in togetherness, closeness, kindness, happiness, and other words that encapsulate the larger theme of connection and the special bond between mothers and daughters.

“And it’s not just for mothers and daughters. We love the collaborative collection concept for siblings, cousins, and close friends. Anyone can use our charms to create a tapestry of moments and memories, stories and wishes to be worn and enjoyed in the moment and treasured for years to come,” Patil says in a release.

All Evaness charms are ideal for gifting on milestone birthdays, graduations, bridal events, and for celebrating any personal accomplishment. All pieces are fully engravable; prices ranging from $250 to $800.