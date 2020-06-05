Shop local and support these Houston Black-owned retailers

Houstonians are actively seeking ways to support the Black community in the aftermath of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

While opening your wallets might seem superficial at a time of widespread unrest, shopping from local, Black-owned fashion and beauty businesses makes a direct impact.

CultureMap compiled this list of beloved Black-owned fashion and beauty businesses. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it provides insight on how to support now and in the future.

A Leap of Style: Designer Karissa Lindsay uses African textiles to help women express their inner confidence.

Camellia Alise: Natural, nontoxic alternatives to shaving. Goodbye, ingrown hairs, hello, radiant skin.

Carla Sue: Dope greeting cards and gifts. #KeepHoustonDope

Chasity Sereal: Custom clothing and wedding gowns.

Diverscity Clothing Co.: Signature clothing line representing the Bayou City.

Frank Rich Co.: Luxury menswear label, currently taking a pause to reset.

Forgotten Arts: Wearable art, founded by multidisciplinary artist, Dre Shove.

Imperial: Re-worked apparel and vintage clothing for both men and women.

JamelHAWK: A "timeless, made-to-order" menswear label.

Lamik Beauty: Founded by Kim Roxie, this beauty line honors multicultural women, who are drastically underrepresented, by using natural, organic, and vegan ingredients.

LORR: Lorrell Gold's designs challenge tradition.

MAIR Fragrance: Luxury fragrance.

Maw Supply: Vintage apparel and accessories, handpicked by Norman and Rachelle Clark.

Moonbeam Body Therapy: Mariel Thomas’ line of environmentally friendly, cruelty-free skincare products are created for both men and women.

Oh So Sweet Scrubs: Skincare line consisting of body scrubs, moisturizers, and hand sanitizers.

Onyii & Co.: Womenswear label that “encourages women to take ownership of who they really are and their own destiny.”

QUESTION MARQO: Re-worked and custom clothing and accessories.

Re:Purposed by Jesse Greene: Repurposed apparel and accessories by photographer and artist Jesse Greene.

Richard and Grace: Apparel label rooted in a modern aesthetic.

Rocky Boston: Custom apparel for women.

Ryan Knew: Luxury menswear label.

Simmone Rose: Small-batch, plant-based skincare.

Team Jemini Designs: Bold, colorful tees and gifts.

TEN Skyncare: Clean beauty to help you feel good #InYourSkyn.

Wonderlikewander: Modern apparel for women and men, accessories, and vintage.