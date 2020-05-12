Nordstrom reopens 6 Houston-area stores in COVID-19 comeback

In the latest post-COVID comeback attempt, Nordstrom have reopened stores across Texas on Tuesday, May 12.

Six Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations across Houston will reopen May 12, including anchor stores at The Galleria and The Woodlands Mall.

"We are excited to bring our employees back to work and look forward to welcoming customers in our doors so we can continue serving them in our stores," the Seattle-based retailer says in a release.

All six Houston stores opening their doors again are:

Houston Galleria, Houston

Post Oak Center Rack, Houston

Willowbrook Mall Rack, Houston

Bunker Hill Rack, Houston

Woodlands Mall, The Woodlands

Baybrook Square Rack, Webster

A full list of reopened Nordstrom stores in Texas and around the country can be found here.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed retail stores and malls to be open at 25 percent capacity on May 1. Since then, DFW's largest shopping centers, malls, and department stores like Macy's and JCPenney have gradually started to reopen. Meanwhile, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus — a Nordstrom competitor for luxury shoppers — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will keep stores closed through the end of May.

Nordstrom is making updates to stores to help keep employees and customers healthy, they say. Those include:

Conducting health screenings for employees.

Providing face coverings for employees and customers.

Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store.

Increasing cleaning and sanitization.

Modifying the fitting room experience.

Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at full-line stores.

Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events.

Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time.

Altering hours of operation.

Online shopping through Nordstrom.com and the Nordstrom app are still available, as is contactless curbside pickup for online orders at selected stores.

"Our stores have always been, and continue to be, a core part of our business," the release says. "The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities is our priority."

For more information about the reopenings, visit the Nordstrom website.