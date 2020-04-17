Grab vintage handbags from legendary designers at this Houston online auction

With the stay-at-home mandate in place until at least April 30 and in-person shopping opportunities disappearing, Gallery Auctions has transitioned its luxury designer handbag and accessories auction to a digital sales experience.

Houstonians looking to shop authentic, pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories for both men and women can do so at 10 am Saturday, April 25.

The online auction will feature more than 350 lots of the world’s most coveted brands, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Celine, Gucci, Hermès, Fendi, and more.

“This shopping adventure will take buyers into the international world of high-style [and] quality designer elegance,” owner of Gallery Auctions and auctioneer, Vikki Vines, said in a statement.

Expect to find hot options such as the Louis Vuitton Keepall, in Damier Ebine; Damier Azure; and Classic Monogram; Chanel Classic Double Flap crossbody bags; a Moynat travel trunk; a red Hermès Birkin, and various Hermès scarves and belts.

“Vintage luxury handbags are an investment, but we will be selling items at all price points,” Vines adds. “Buying at an auction is an incredible value and online shopping is essential in the era of social distancing.”

To make an appointment to preview the items on from 9 am - 4 pm on Friday, April 24, call 281-931-0100, or reserve a place via email, at email@galleryauctions.com. The full catalog, with descriptions, can be found here.

Gallery Auctions is offering curbside pick-up after the auction ends on Saturday, April 25.