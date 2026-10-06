TREASURE TROVE
A stylish shopper's guide to 16 of Round Top's best fashion finds
Shopping at Round Top's famous antique shows can be daunting even for the most experienced pros. There is a lot of ground to cover, with shopping spread across miles of fields, barns, and venues along Highway 237. To make the fashion hunt during the upcoming fall event, October 17 - 31, a little easier, we've rounded up the must-shop spots for amazing vintage items, designer pieces, boots, jewelry, and accessories.
Although Round Top is about dressing the part, don't forget that practical outfit choices will make long (and usually very hot) days much more comfortable. Wear clothes that can get dusty and shoes that can survive much more than 10,000 steps. A sunhat and extra water will also go a long way during the fall show.
Blue Hills brings a cool mix of fashion, accessories, and brands, including first-timer Sézane, to the Round Top shopping scene.Photo Courtesy of Blue Hills
Blue Hills
The Vibe: Cool-girl style with plenty of chic fashion and accessory options. Blue Hills leans into new items, mixing well-known and up-and-coming brands.
Sézane
French fashion brand Sézane is making its Round Top debut at Blue Hills. The brand's airstream trailer will pop up during the fall show from October 24-27 with its Fall/Winter 2026 Collection and a capsule collection of Round Top-exclusive products including a sweatshirt, t-shirt, and tote bag.
Hunter Bell
The Houston-based designer will pop-up at Blue Hills giving shoppers a chance to see the latest looks up close. The brand's Round Top inspiration guide offers plenty of outfit ideas plus a shopping list of pieces to pick up at the show.
Round Top Makers Market
This cozy barn is a one-stop shop for everything from ink block print dresses and monogrammed bandanas to cool stackable jewelry and sunglasses.
The Compound offers an elevated mix of new, vintage, and upcycled fashion for stylish Round Top shoppers.Photo courtesy of The Compound
The Compound
The Vibe: Elevated shopping with a price point to match, including new, vintage, and upcycled fashion.
Lotte.99
A collection featuring Los Angeles-crafted ethical apparel made from premium silks and upcycled textiles, hand-selected and finished with French seams, pure trims, and shell buttons.
Shapeau
Known for its vintage quilt coats, vests, and ponchos, this brand’s one-of-a-kind pieces fly off the racks. Once a design is gone, it’s gone for good, making the hunt for the right size, shape, and print part of the fun. Finding one that fits just right is definitely considered a Round Top score.
Natalie Vintage + Nan Collective
Famous across Texas for their elevated women's vintage apparel, yoyo pieces, vintage denim, and coveted belt collections.
Marburger Farm combines its famous antique show with plenty of opportunities to shop for vintage fashion, boots, and accessories.Photo courtesy of Marburger Farm Antique Show
Marburger Farm Antique Show
The Vibe: One of the oldest ticketed venues in Round Top, Marburger combines its famous antique show with plenty of opportunities to shop for vintage fashion, boots, and accessories. It recently added permanent structures with air conditioning, expanded dining offerings, and live music.
Full Circle Vintage
Owner Joey Medina hand-picks vintage boots for his amazing, well-curated collection. Stop in for a pair of colorful beauties, or go classic with a neutral pair for the season.
Lauren Owen of Texas
Known for its handmade oxford shirts, Lauren Owen of Texas is a one-stop shop for classic Lone Star State style. Check out the brand's collection of boots, hats, clothing, silver, and leather goods, all curated with a distinct point of view.
La Ropa Vintage
Shop a carefully assembled collection of hand-picked vintage clothing and accessories for men and women, plus one-of-a-kind accessories.
Zapp Hall has it all. From an indoor/outdoor setting to the antique atmosphere only a 1903 dance hall can provide.Photo courtesy of Zapp Hall
Zapp Hall
The Vibe: Zapp Hall is a Round Top favorite for vintage fashion, statement accessories, and plenty of one-of-a-kind finds — all set in an atmosphere that only a 1903 dance hall can provide.
Leather & Vodka
This brand transforms new and pre-loved designer bags into one-of-a-kind works of art. No two pieces are alike. This year, the brand is debuting its permanent showroom inside Zapp Hall.
Grailed Garments
Treasure hunters searching for blue gold will find it at Grailed Garments. Known for a vast collection of vintage denim, the shop carries everything from 70s vintage through Y2K fashion.
Dirty Bohemian
Those looking for Texas rockabilly meets vintage finds will find a highly curated collection of statement accessories, upcycled clothing, and unique bohemian styles.