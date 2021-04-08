Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for April

Houston is starting to see consistent warm weather which can only mean one thing: summer is near. Local designers and boutiques are showing their warm weather apparel, full of feel good pieces.

This April, look to our monthly rundown of markets and trunk shows, store openings, new collections, and other local fashion news you may have missed.

Assouline

The world-class destination for art and design is now open in Houston’s premier luxury outdoor shopping center, River Oaks District. This is the first store within the U.S.’s Southwest region and in Houston. From the brand’s signature red walls to brightly lit neon signs, the boutique offers the entirety of its varied collections, library accessories, and other stationary.

Eastside Market

Shop various vendors at the 3rd Eastside Market pop-up this Saturday, April 10 from 9 am to 5 pm in the Très Chic parking lot (3414 Eastside St.). A few local favorites include Aspire Accessories, Alcehmia, Collectivo, Hila, and Très Chic.

Elizabeth Anthony

Shop the Fabiana Filippi trunk show Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 from 10 am to 5 pm. The Fall 2021 collection features simple silhouettes combined with luxurious fabrics in standout pieces such as jackets, coats, and sweaters.

Take a look at Jason Wu’s summer capsule and Fall 2021 collection Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9. Wu was inspired by his ‘home away from home,’ Tulum, for his summer capsule while his Fall 2021 collection promises sleek, luxurious apparel with artful details.

A pop-up with RESPOKE, a line of handmade espadrilles from Michael Tonello, will take place Wednesday, April 14 through Saturday, April 17. Tonello repurposed designer scarves into comfortable and handcrafted footwear. This will be their first offering of footwear at the women’s luxury store.

Meet Lourdes Chavez and shop her Fall 2021 collection Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16 from 10 am to 5 pm. Chavez creates only two collections per calendar year, allowing herself to complete immersion in the entire design process, from pattern making to the final embellishment.

Good Buy Gear

The leading online marketplace for gently used baby and kid gear is now available in Houston. The Colorado-based company gives local parents access to convenient, contactless pickups and dropoffs to sell their used baby and kid gear. Launching in Houston is an exciting step in achieving the company’s mission to reduce consumerism while saving families time and money, CEO and Co-founder, Kristin Langenfield, says in a release.



J.Landa

The Spring Luxe Gemstone Charm collection has landed at J. Landa. Owner and creative director, Landa, designed a line of gemstone charms exclusive to his River Oaks boutique. The collection features hand-carved colorful charms in stones such as lapis, labradorite, rose quartz, pyrite, and turquoise. Landa aims to bring harmony and positive vibes to everyday life with this collection.

Kendra Scott

Spring has sprung at Kendra Scott. The Austin-based jewelry brand wants Houstonians to beat the winter blues with bright colors, cool textures, and playful tassels. As CultureMap previously reported, Scott’s company has created a new initiative called the Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund, which aims to give moms some much-deserved time off and bring attention to mothers’ many hours of unpaid labor.

MIRTH

MIRTH’s Spring 2021 collection features breezy caftans, skirts, and embroidered tops, perfect for the warm weather in Houston. The pieces are made with natural indigo dye and are ethically made in India.

Nutcracker Market

The beloved Nutcracker Market returns to NRG Center Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18. The 2021 Spring Spectacular is the third iteration of the spring market, which debuted in 2019. Look to more than 50 new vendors, including these local brands — Christina Greene, LH Candle Studio, Brenda Grands, and Paris Texas Apparel Co.

OKA

British home and lifestyle brand opened its doors in Upper Kirby (3461 W. Alabama St.) April 1. This marks the first store in Houston since expanding across the pond. The 9,000-square-foot space greets Houstonians with a world of style realized through an undeniably British lens, per a press release.

Expect to shop The Chronicle Collection, a just-launched home fragrance offering with candles made by Cire Trudon, and the OKA icons, a group of best selling items such as hand-crafted rattan accessories.

OKA Houston also carries the elegant and whimsical tableware collaboration with American fashion designer Adam Lippes.

OLIKA

The novel coronavirus has made hand sanitizer a must-carry necessity and OLIKA, the clean wellness brand known for its misting hydrating sanitizer formula, is saying goodbye to gel sanitizers. Their formula is made with plant-based ingredients rather than petroleum-based alcohol. Houstonians can shop OLIKA at Macy’s Willowbrook Mall (4000 Willowbrook Mall), Anthropologie (816 Town and Country Blvd.), and Anthropologie at Highland Village (4045 Westheimer Rd.).

Sweet D by Daniella Correa

The former Miss Texas USA 2016 and Miss Texas Teen 2013, and wife to Houston Astros’ shortstop Carlos Correa, launched a line of cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free matte liquid lipsticks. Sweet D by Daniella Correa currently offers five shades of matte liquid lipsticks. Move over, Kylie Jenner, there’s a new lipstick queen in town.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is hosting its annual Reflections on Style luncheon, runway show, and chic boutique shopping experience. From Wednesday, April 14 through Saturday, April 17, Houstonians can shop the showroom at 3701 Timmons at West Alabama, Suite 160. Auxiliary volunteers collect new and gently used designer clothing and accessories for the multifaceted annual fundraising event.