Shop at home in style with these hip Houston retailers' online sales

We’re living in unprecedented times with the coronavirus pandemic. With Houstonians practicing social distancing and retail stores closing for the foreseeable future, local brands are hoping to get as many people as possible to remotely shop.

In response to the escalating quarantines, look to these local retail businesses offering online sales and free shipping — and even virtual shopping appointments via FaceTime.

Alchemia

The contemporary women's boutique is having a major online sale, including Cinq a Sept, Finders Keepers, Mother Denim, and more. Shop from the comfort of your home and enjoy 20 percent off the entire site with code TWENTY.

BURD LIFE

Get 10 percent of all online jewelry sales, including the recently launched spring collection. Sales will benefit Feeding America, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to ending the fight against hunger.

Chloe Dao

Fans of the beloved Houston designer can enjoy 20 percent off site-wide including past collections, new collections, and accessories.

Christina Greene

Shop stunning jewelry featuring semi-precious stones and the latest Primavera collection throughout March. Here, 20 percent of all proceeds will benefit the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo educational funds and junior exhibitions. Houstonians can enjoy free shipping with code FREESHIP at checkout.

David Peck

Fashion is fun — even when you're social distancing and working remotely. David Peck's Homebody collection features various blouses, shirtdresses, coverups, and more to "help you feel and look your best." Peck is donating 50 percent of all sales from this collection to either No Kid Hungry or Bethenny Frankel's BStrong.

Elizabeth Anthony

Through Saturday, April 4, the women’s luxury boutique will continue to stand by their principle of giving back one dress at a time, owner Julie Andrews writes in a statement. A portion of every sale will benefit the national program No Kid Hungry, which supports children and their families with school-sponsored meals.

EJONA

Look to minimal, modern, silk sleepwear for women while working remotely during these challenging times, and enjoy free shipping. Complimentary porch delivery is available for Houstonians living inside the 610 Loop.

ETRO x Neiman Marcus

The Italian fashion house recently revealed a limited-edition reversible tote bag with luxury department giant Neiman Marcus, available for purchase through May. The tote, which retails for $1,180, features a detachable clutch with leopard print on one side and vibrant woven jacquard on the other.

Fairlee Trade & Co.

Purchase two pieces of fair trade certified jewelry and enjoy 20 percent off your order.

Favor the Kind

Whether you’re looking for cozy loungewear or a blouse that screams spring, use code CABINFEVER for 30 percent off your entire order. All orders over $150 will receive free shipping.

Hunter Bell

The women’s contemporary label is offering 30 percent off its recently launched spring collection. Inspired by femininity, tropical prints, and pastel hues, Bell’s spring collection features ruffles and pretty silhouettes for day and night. Use code GRATEFUL30, valid through March 30.

J. Landa

The Rice Village jewelry boutique is offering daily sales on Instagram. Previous sales include 14-karat diamond huggies, originally $295, on sale for $200 and luxe polki-cut diamond bracelets, originally $595, on sale for $400. Use code FREESHIPPING as you shop from home.

Kendra Scott

Here, 50 percent of all proceeds from the Kendra Scott ‘Shop for Good’ Everlyne Bracelets will directly support Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund for local food banks, providing nutrition to children who rely on the free National School Lunch Programs.

Kick Pleat

The Upper Kirby boutique is temporarily closed but is offering 15 percent off all clothing and accessories, jewelry is excluded with code SAVE15 at checkout.

Le Mel

Enjoy free shipping and a complimentary beading kit for your little ones when shopping with this local fine jewelry company online.

LEVAVI

Use code LEVAVI10 to receive 10 percent off your entire order. A portion of the proceeds from this local athleticwear company will benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Manready Mercantile

Call 713-861-6618 for a virtual shopping via FaceTime with an associate and don’t miss out on owner Travis Weaver’s ‘Deal of the Day’ at 11 am every morning.

MIRTH

Shop the recently launched spring collection and enjoy 20 percent off sitewide.

Naked Natural

Receive 25 percent off with code SHOPLOCAL through Wednesday, April 15. Purchase three or more items and enjoy a virtual mask class.

Paris Texas Apparel Co.

All purchases will receive free shipping from this locally owned clothing line.

Stateline Designs

All professional sports teams have halted games and MLB’s Opening Day has been pushed back but you can still rep your favorite team with tees and hats from this female-owned and operated business. Enjoy free shipping online with code ShopLocal.

Sunday Riley

The Houston-based skincare brand is offering 20 percent off all products when shopping online until Sunday, March 29. Use code FFH20. For all healthcare workers or first responders, email hello@sundayriley.com a photo of your professional ID for a one time code of 25 percent off.

The Avenue

Lifestyle blogger Lyndsey Zorich is offering 20 percent off all dresses with code BESTDRESSED with free shipping and complimentary gift wrap. Twenty percent of the proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry.

The Hive - A Pop Up Collective

My Sweet Cannella is offering free shipping and 25 percent off one product with code BeeStrong at checkout. Other brands in the River Oaks Shopping Center pop up offering free shipping include En Belle Epoque, Heidi Houston, Hide and Chic, LH Candle Studio, Sapana Dreams, and Oh So Sweet Scrubs. Sip and shop with these local brands on Facebook LIVE every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 2 pm.

Universal Standard

The Montrose-area 1:1 retail space is temporarily closed but the size-inclusive brand is offering virtual styling appointments and 15 percent off any purchase with a styling appointment through Thursday, April 30.