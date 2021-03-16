Global luxe fashion brand unveils vibrant new boutique in The Galleria

Fashionistas, assemble — and grab those credit cards: Italian style house Valentino has just unveiled expanded digs and a fashionable footprint in The Galleria (5015 Westheimer Rd).

The new, 4,000-square-foot boutique is the brainchild of brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccoloi, per a press release.

Shoppers can expect Maison Valentino’s womenswear and menswear product categories: ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances. The new store concept creates a “personal atmosphere while still maintaining the brand’s fundamental values of craftsmanship, romanticism and classical style,” per press materials.

Interior design utilizes grey Venetian terrazzo, walnut, velvet, and kilim wool. Terrazzo lines the floor throughout, walls and openings are made of fluted gypsum panels to evoke romanticism and classicism. Fittings room are furnished with accents of green and blush velvet.

Founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, The Maison Valentino boasts accessories lines that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties and fragrances.

The luxe brand has a presence in more than 100 countries through 175 Valentino-operated boutiques, plus more outposts. This new Galleria store is a significant add to the already considerable luxe brand offerings.